Hernia Repair Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.0% – Technological Advancement and Effectiveness of Mesh

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — The increasing number of hernia repair procedures, advantages of mesh in hernia repair, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the hernia repair market. In addition, emerging markets are expected to emerge as potential areas of opportunity for players in this market.

However, the high cost of meshes, long waiting times, and the development of non-mesh repair approaches are restraining the growth of this market. In addition, increasing pricing pressure on market players and the need for skilled personnel to conduct laparoscopic surgery are the key challenges faced in this industry.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The research report on “Hernia Repair Market by Product (Mesh (Synthetic, Biologic), Mesh Fixation (Suture, Tack and Glue Applicator)), Surgery Type (Inguinal, Incisional/Ventral, Umbilical, Femoral), and Geography (America, Europe, Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast”, the hernia mesh repair market is projected to reach USD 4.75 billion, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

– In 2017, BD acquired C. R. Bard. With this acquisition, BD entered the hernia repair business. The acquisition is expected to help C. R. Bard to increase its geographic presence in terms of both—sales and operations and maintain its market position.

– In 2017, Allergan acquired LifeCell Corporation. This acquisition expanded its medical aesthetic products portfolio by the addition of ALLODERM and STRATTICE.

– In June 2017, W. L. Gore GORE launched SYNECOR Preperitoneal Biomaterial. The newly launched product helped the company to broaden its product offerings in the hernia market

The hernia mesh segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the mesh repair market

On the basis of product, the hernia repair market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. A mesh is used for reinforcing weak spots in the muscle while repairing the hernia. Mesh fixators are used to fix the mesh in its place to avoid displacement. In 2018, the hernia mesh segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This large share can be attributed to the higher prices of meshes compared to mesh fixators.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global hernia repair market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for the largest market for hernia mesh devices. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US, presence of a large pool of hernia patients, and an efficient and favorable healthcare system are supporting the growth of the hernia mesh devices market in North America.

The major players in the hernia repair market profiled in this report are Covidien ( Part of Medtronic) (Ireland), Ethicon (Part of Johnson & Johnson) (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (Part of Becton Dickinson) (US), W. L. Gore (US), LifeCell (Part of Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Part of Getinge) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), Integra (US), DIPROMED (Italy), FEG (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).

Medtronic (Ireland): Medtronic is a multinational medical technology company that manufactures and markets products for alleviating pain and restoring health. The company’s products are used by hospitals, clinics, third-party healthcare providers, distributors, and other institutions (including governmental healthcare programs and group purchasing organizations).

Johnson & Johnson (US): Johnson & Johnson offers hernia repair products through its subsidiary Ethicon. The hernia repair and fixation segment offers absorbable strap fixation devices; open absorbable strap fixation devices; polypropylene hernia systems and plugs; hernia meshes, including absorbable lightweight, soft polypropylene, polypropylene, and woven meshes; tissue separating meshes, including flexible composite meshes, surgical meshes, ventral patches, and open flexible composite mesh devices; and biologic mesh, including tissue matrix and acellular hydrated dermis.