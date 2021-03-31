Medical Robots Transforming Healthcare – Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Medical robotics is an emerging field in healthcare that has been causing a paradigm shift in healthcare as it improves the quality of patient care. Demographic change, shortage of healthcare professionals, need to improve quality of life for the disabled and elderly, and need to improve surgical procedures coupled with the focus to develop technologically advanced robots are some of the factors expected to stimulate the adoption of medical robots.

Medical robots are igniting interest of all the stakeholders in the healthcare industry physicians, health care professionals, providers, payers, technologists, planners and even the government. For instance, citing the benefits offered by rehabilitation robots, Japan’s Health Ministry has approved Cyberdyne’s HAL exoskeleton suit as a medical device thus covering it under the public health insurance system. Similarly, ReWalk Robotics became the first company to secure commercial reimbursement in the U.S.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – Medical Robots Transforming Healthcare – Pricing & Cost-Benefit Assessment (Price Variation (by Product (Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robotics, Stereotactic Radiosurgery), by Application, by Geography), Reimbursement, Selection Criteria, Buying Cycle

To increase the access to this expensive technology, manufacturers have been offering varied financing options to the healthcare providers. Some of the options include leasing, pay-per-use, bundled payments, rental agreements, and expanded payment terms, among others. In addition, the manufacturers are coming up with a low cost products such as Zeno R25 (rehabilitation robot by RoboKind) and SurgiBot (by TransEntrix). Moreover, some of the companies follow differential pricing across geographies. For instance, Europe being a price sensitive market is offered the da Vinci robot at discounted price.

The application and technology form the two important components that guide the final pricing of a medical robot. For instance, the surgical robots for laparoscopic applications are most expensive as compared to surgical robots for other applications. In addition, technological variation further creates price variation, an example for which is the named Zeno R25 (rehabilitation robot by RoboKind) which is expected to be launched in retail space at a price tag of USD 2,700. To cut the cost in R25, the manufacturers reduced the number of motors below the waist from 12 to three while still allowing the robot to walk and turn.

Medical Robotics being a highly sophisticated technology showcases slow adoption due to economic hurdles. However, medical robots have become an extremely popular topic over the last few years. Thus, the cost-benefit assessment has taken center stage in the industry and is dominating almost every conversation and headlining several conferences in the field of robotics. The report has provided cost-benefit assessment covering cost benefit studies and industry opinion. The section provides a guideline to the stakeholders in understanding the investment structure and the cost-savings achieved through the use of each type of robot. To increase the access to this expensive technology, manufacturers have been offering varied financing options to the healthcare providers. Some of the options include leasing, pay-per-use, bundled payments, rental agreements, and expanded payment terms, among others.

