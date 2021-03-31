Hand Care Market Prominent Company Overview & Product Benchmarking, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 31, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Hand Care Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global hand care market size is expected to reach USD 16.9 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The rising awareness about the maintenance of personal health coupled with the increasing risks of communicable diseases in the society is the major factors driving the market growth of hand care products. Also, changing lifestyles and the need for maintaining hygiene are the drivers responsible for the rise in the growth of hand care products during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Philosphy

The Procter & Gamble Company

Coty

Beiersdorf

Lynx

Unilever

Whealthfields Lohmann

Jahwa

Growth Drivers:

Also, rising per capita income among the working population and the increasing willingness to spend more on personal care products is expected to boost the market in the upcoming years. Various initiatives undertaken by the Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization to promote awareness about hand hygiene and the harmful diseases associated with it are expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years. Also, various social media and online channels are promoting the usage of products for hand care. As these factors are promoting the rise in the expenditure on personal care and hygiene, the market for hand care products is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the upcoming years.

Product Outlook

Beauty product

Handwash

Sanitizer

The segment of hand sanitizer is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.8% from, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the ease of usage and carrying. As it does not require additional water, it can be applied on hands when required. The key players are working on product developments in order to produce more effective sanitizers.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Drugstore

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Specialty stores

The online segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the years 2019 to 2025. An increase in the usage of the internet among the millennials and a rise in the penetration of the e-commerce segment are the major factors contributing to this growth. Also, an increase in the preference for online shopping among the working-class population is acting as a major driver for the market growth through online medium.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, the region of Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a share of 35.0%. The increasing skincare market across countries like China, India, and Japan coupled with the increasing population are the key factors contributing to the market growth for hand care products. India is anticipated to be the largest consumer of hand wash in the APAC region owing to the preference for use of hand wash on a daily basis as compared to the sanitizers.

The region of the Middle East and Africa is expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2025. As this region is prone to several diseases such as Ebola, H1N1, and avian flu, the statutory government bodies are promoting the usage of hand care products like sanitizers and hand wash. Thus, the market in this region is expected to boost in the upcoming years.

