Protein Shampoo Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2021 to 2025

The global Protein Shampoo Market size is expected to register revenue of USD 2.5 Billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a 6.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of hair related disease like scalp psoriasis, and dandruff and hair loss among the millennial population.

The NAAF stated that around 6.8 million of the overall population of the U.S. suffered from the diseases named alopecia areata. Moreover, external factors like rising concentration of dust particles have resulted in hair losses among the majority of the people. In addition, rising cases of psoriasis are also expected to act as a boon in the market growth for protein-rich shampoo. For instance, the National Psoriasis Foundation of the U.S. stated around 8 million Americans have suffered from the disease named psoriasis.

The segment of supermarkets & hypermarkets distribution channel held the highest share of around 35% across the global market in 2018 owing to rising number of stores in urban areas. E-commerce channel is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2025. This can be attributed to the rising preference among the buyers regarding the usage of smartphones and the internet for online shopping.

North America held the highest share exceeding 30% of the global protein shampoo market in 2018 due to the rising prevalence of dandruff and hair loss among consumers across this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate with 7.3% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be associated with the rising awareness among the millennial population about maintaining personal health and hygiene.

The key players in this market are Unilever plc; L’Oréal S.A.; Keragreen Canada; Keratin Complex; The Procter & Gamble Company; and Atlantic Coast Brands. They are gaining mergers and acquisitions to penetrate deeper in the developing market like APC and MEA. In addition, continuous innovation and product developments are helping them to cater to the rising consumer demand across the globe.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

