Carpet & Rug Shampoo Market Recent Developments and Technological Advancements, 2025

The global Carpet & Rug Shampoo Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global carpet and rug shampoo market size is anticipated to register revenue of USD 64.4 Million by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with 3.4% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the carpet demand across commercial spaces like offices and shops. Other clients consuming these products involve several hotels, restaurants, as well as clinics.

Key Players:

Bio-Kleen

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Zep

Bissell

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Rug Doctor LLC

Core Products Company

ARCOT Manufacturing Corporation

CWP Technologies

Growth Drivers:

The rising demand for cleaning services across the hospitality industry is expected to fuel the market for such shampoos. For instance, by 2022, the need for such carpets and rugs shampoos is expected to boost in Qatar owing to the upcoming FIFA Football World Cup. Also, the rising construction industry in the emerging regions is anticipated to drive the market growth.

To achieve sustainability, most of the manufacturers have started producing products with natural or eco-friendly ingredients. Further, the strategy of attractive packaging coupled with a rise in the number of marketing campaigns being carried out by the manufacturers is also anticipated to boost the sales. Moreover, growing preference for décor at homes, office and other retail spaces are anticipated to increase the need for such products. To boost sales, the manufacturers are also building alliances with major hospitality and service-based industries. This is expected to boost market growth during the forecasted period.

The rise in the busy work schedule among the working population does not spare the time for cleaning the premises. These products like rugs and carpets are being used to keep the floor dust-free and clean. Thus, usage of such products helps in saving the cost, time and efforts for cleaning the floors. The use of carpets prevents the chances of falling or slipping over the smooth floor surface. All these factors are anticipated to boost the market demand of carpets and rugs in the residential sectors thereby boosting the overall market growth.

The shampoos used for washing the floors leave residues or stains of foam if the floor is not cleaned and might also damage the carpet or the fabric. Such factors are anticipated to act as a hindrance in the market growth for carpets and rug shampoos. Also, the invention of a variety of carpet styles that can be used directly and can be cleaned easily is expected to act as a hindrance in the market growth during the upcoming years.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, the region of North America was the largest regional market holding a share of 51.6%. The rise in the usage of the carpets for improving the aesthetic look of the houses as well as increase the infrastructure industry is the factor responsible for the growth of this market. Also, the rising number of carpet manufacturers and cleaners is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years. The rising awareness among the consumers for the usage of the carpets using products like shampoo to minimize the settling of the dust is anticipated to fuel the market growth. But, the presence of foam residues and stickiness after cleaning the carpet is anticipated to hamper the market growth in the upcoming years.

The region of Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The segment of the residential application holds significant share across the market owing to the higher adoption rate. Also, an increase in willingness to spend on a home or office décor is anticipated to propel the product consumption in the upcoming years.

Countries like the U.K. and Germany held a significant share in the global market across the European region. These countries are anticipated to show the fastest consumption of such products owing to the rising automotive industry. These rugs are also used in the cars to avoid the spoilage of the car interior. Thus, the need for such products is expected to increase across this region.

