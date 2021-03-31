Petroleum Resins Market Profit Margin Breakdown and Sales Channels Overview, 2025

Posted on 2021-03-31 by in Chemicals, Industrial, Retail // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 31, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Petroleum Resins Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global petroleum resins market is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025. The market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 6.9% for the duration of the prediction. Growing ingestion of petroleum resins in tapes, labels, paints and coatings and synthetic rubber is likely to boost the progress of the market above the period of prediction.

Key Players:

  • ExxonMobil
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Idemitsu
  • Zeon Chemicals
  • Neville
  • Dow
  • Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins Co., Ltd.
  • Arakawa Chemical Industries
  • Kolon Industries
  • Lesco Chemical Limited
  • Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co.,Ltd.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/petroleum-resins-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

An extensive usage of these products, due to numerous benefits comprising great softening point, nail capability, temperature confrontation, outstanding thermal constancy and strong point for cracking, is likely to boost the development of business above the period of prediction. Increasing demand for petroleum resins in numerous uses together with wax modification, hot melt adhesives, contact adhesives, rubber and plastic modification and footwear and leather is estimated to motivate the progress of the business.

Product Outlook:

  • C5 resins
  • C9 resins
  • C5/C9 resins
  • Hydrogenated resins

End-use Outlook:

  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Packaging
  • Consumer goods
  • Personal hygiene

Application Outlook:

  • Paints
  • Adhesives
  • Printing inks
  • Rubber & tires
  • Tapes & labels

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to display important income growth by an expected CAGR of 7.8% for the duration of prediction, because of the existence of healthy industrialized base of adhesives, tapes and rubber compounding in India, China and Singapore. The growing automobile manufacture essentially in Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, China, and Malaysia is expected to boost the demand for the product. Continuing industrial development and growing overseas funds in the paints & coatings and packing subdivisions are expected to increase the scope of the business above the approaching years.

Government of India is likely to generate huge openings for the automobile manufacturing in the nation, that consecutively will help in the progress of the hydrocarbon resins market. Additionally, the increasing demand for speedy consumer merchandises in Asia Pacific is expected to motivate the demand for packing and inks materials that in line is estimated to shoot the progress of the market.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution