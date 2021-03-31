Leading Players of dPCR and qPCR Market and Business Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report dPCR and qPCR market is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025 from USD 4.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2020 and 2025.

Factors such as the rising incidence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders; technological advancements in PCR technologies; increasing investments, funds, and grants; increasing use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics; and successful completion of the Human Genome Project are driving the growth of this market. However, the high instrument costs—especially that of dPCR—and the technical limitations of PCR have restricted their greater use.

The global dPCR and qPCR market is highly competitive, with many large, medium-sized, and small market players. As of the financial year ended in March 2019, the global dPCR market was dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland).

Thermo Fisher Scientific held the leading position in the qPCR market in 2019. Thermo Fisher Scientific focuses on strengthening its position in the market by adopting organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches and expansions. In line with this strategy, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched several products, including the SureTect Cronobacter Species Real-Time PCR Assay (2016), Axiom Africa Array (2017), QuantStudio 5 Real-Time PCR System (2017), and TaqMan Digital PCR Liquid Biopsy Assays (2017). To combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Thermo Fisher Scientific also developed several PCR kits and assays for diagnostics and research. It received US FDA EUA for the SARS‑CoV‑2 multiplex real-time PCR test and launched the AcroMetrix Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) RNA Control in 2020.

Bio-Rad Laboratories is the second-largest player in the dPCR and qPCR market. To further increase its share in the dPCR and qPCR market, the company focuses on growth strategies such as acquisitions and new product launches and approvals. During 2017–2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories witnessed a steady rise in the profit margins and annual revenue of its Life Science segment, mainly driven by the recent commercialization of its dPCR and qPCR instruments, assays, and software. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative dPCR and qPCR products that are highly efficient and can be used for clinical diagnosis. In the last three years, Bio-Rad has also launched several dPCR and qPCR products to meet the growing market demand for novel clinical diagnostics. In addition to this, the acquisition of RainDance Technologies in 2017 enabled Bio-Rad to strengthen its position in the dPCR market.

