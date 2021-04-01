Co-Alliance Cooperative Merges With Harvest Land Co-Op

Avon, Indiana, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Co-Alliance Cooperative is pleased to announce they are merging with Harvest Land Co-Op to better serve their clients. The board of directors and their members met and agreed merging the two companies was the best solution for a better future. The new company will be known under the name Co-Alliance Cooperative and was completed on February 1, 2021.

Co-Alliance Cooperative will serve clients across four states, including Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio with four core divisions: energy, swine and animal nutrition, agronomy and grain. With more than 1,000 employees and sales reaching about $1.3 billion each year, this cooperative will be able to better serve their clients after the merger. Kevin Still, the previous president of Co-Alliance Cooperative, will continue to serve in his role as a leader in the company. The former Harvest Land Co-Op CEO, Scott Logue, now serves as Executive Vice President of the new company.

Co-Alliance Cooperative is dedicated to helping local farmers in the four states served, as well as other aspects of the agricultural industry, with finding better ways to run their farms to maximize profits and continue to provide the nutritious food everyone needs, as well as focusing on more environmentally friendly energy sources.

Anyone interested in learning about the merger or the services and products offered can find out more by visiting the Co-Alliance Cooperative website or by calling 1-800-525-0272.

About Co-Alliance Cooperative: Co-Alliance Cooperative is a partnership of local agricultural and energy cooperatives that has operated since the 1920s. They operate more than 50 locations throughout Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. As a service-oriented cooperative, their main goal is to help farmers and energy producers work more efficiently.