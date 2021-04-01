Coenzyme Q10 Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Top Players, and Competitive Analysis by regions from 2019 to 2029

Rockville, United States, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The coenzyme Q10 market is bound to grow at ~6% annually through 2027, boosted by the global rise in statin consumption which results in the depletion of coenzyme Q10 levels in the body. High quality coenzyme Q10 supplementation has allowed patients to consume statins without any risk of side effects, such as muscle pain. Coenzyme Q10 is the fourth-most consumed supplement in North America, according to the CoQ10 Association and its significance as a health supplement is growing worldwide as well.

In 2019, worldwide sales of coenzyme Q10, contributed by both Ubiquinone and Ubiquinol types, are likely to reach a valuation of ~US$ 665 Mn. Demand for Ubiquinone coenzyme Q10 continues to grow over the forecast period, and relative cost effectiveness has made it the preferred product among consumers.

Key Takeaways from the Coenzyme Q10 Market Study

The firm demand for coenzyme Q10 is likely to suffer with an upsurge in the popularity of supplement products.

A clinical study of gum tissues obtained from patients with periodontal disorder observed that the tissue had nearly 25% deficiency of coenzyme Q10. This study clearly depicts the importance of coenzyme Q10 in preventing and treating periodontal ailments.

The reduced form of coenzyme Q10, ubiquinol, acts as an endogenous antioxidant that spurs the concentration of coenzyme Q10 in diseased gingiva, effectively suppressing advanced periodontal inflammation.

Skin care companies, such as Beiersdorf, have recognized the potential of coenzyme Q10 in preventing premature ageing and energizing the skin, and is offering new skin care products with CoQ10 content that claims to protect the skin from UV/UVB rays.

As compared to developing regions, the sales of coenzyme Q10 are envisaged to be higher in the countries of North America and Europe.

“As the growth of supplements and skin care nutrition is likely to be robust, coenzyme Q10 will be prominent with producers having an extensive product portfolio and the marketing prowess of products with nutritional and health benefits,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Product Developments Focused on Health, Nutrition and Skincare

The coenzyme Q10 market is still at its infancy, with plenty of room for improvement. A variety of products containing coenzyme Q10 will be added to the shelves in the coming years, as prominent players prioritize ‘microbial fermentation production method’ to guarantee the finest quality of products and its benefits.

Beiersdorf AG has recently developed the NIVEA Q10 range that the company claims will provide significant anti-wrinkle and anti-aging effects.

National Cancer Institute states that with the consumption of coenzyme Q10, the rate of cancer cell generation can be significantly reduced.

North America is expected to offer potential growth opportunities with respect to usage of coenzyme Q10, especially in the United States. Increasing number of deaths due to cancer in the United States have accelerated the usage of coenzyme Q10 as an antioxidant.

Valuable Understandings on Coenzyme Q10 Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore a balanced analysis of the global coenzyme Q10 market, presenting historical market data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2027. The study reveals convincing perceptions on the coenzyme Q10 market on the basis of product (ubiquinone and ubiquinol), production method (microbial fermentation and chemical synthesis) and end use industry (pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics others) across six prominent regions.

