Grimsley Autos Offers Instant Cash for Old Cars in the DFW Area

Dallas, Texas, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Dallas might have a growing junk car problem, but companies like Grimsley Autos are helping residents get rid of these cars with ease. Family owned and operated, the business focuses on sustainable and affordable options for car removal in the Dallas Fort Worth area. Their services have helped people get rid of abandoned cars sustainably. This prevents toxic waste from seeping into the earth.

Grimsley Autos is a major believer in sustainability and has a business model that revolves around eco-friendliness. Any junk or scrap car that is sent to them is first evaluated for reusable parts. Once these parts have been salvaged, they are recycled or repurposed. Only once the vehicle has been stripped of all possible parts is it sent down to disposal.

Getting a deal finalized with Grimsley Autos is fairly straight-forward and very easy. Customers are required to provide necessary information such as the car’s model, year, and the price they are expecting. Once the firm receives these details, they contact the customers within a day or two with their own offer. Only upon mutual agreement does the sale take place, following which the customer is made a payment in quick, instant cash.

Speaking about the ease of their process, a senior executive for Grimsley Autos said, “We know that people who have junk cars lying around don’t necessarily have the time to do surveys and fill out extensive forms.

If they had that time, they would have recycled their car or found junk car removal options already. People come to us because they want quick cash without any hassle or roadblocks, and we’re only happy to offer it to them. There’s a reason our process is designed to be over in one or two days, no more.”

Grimsley Autos also allows its customers to keep items or parts from their cars that can be repurposed or reused. The inspection team on-site also helps customers decide which parts can be salvaged.

Grimsley Autos is a family-owned and operated auto business based in Dallas, Texas. The company caters to the purchase of used and junk cars, as well as car repairs. They offer cash on pick-up, and deal with vehicles ranging from sedans to pick-up trucks.

