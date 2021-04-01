After School Activities For Academic Growth In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — After school activities have a bearing on the overall development of a child’s personality and also affect academic performance. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas provides a variety of after school activities in Killeen. The activities are aimed at helping members boost academic development and learn vital life skills.

About The Club In Killeen 

The club offers a variety of programs with the aim of providing a world-class experience to its members. The programs enable members to graduate, plan for the future, develop a strong character, to be good citizens and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

After School Activities For Academic Growth 

  • Career Launch (13-18 years): Job shadowing, mentoring and training opportunities
  • Diplomas to Degrees (13-18 years): College readiness program
  • DIY STEM (9-12 years): Activity-based STEM curriculum
  • Image Makers (6-18 years): Development of photography skills and participation in local and regional competitions
  • Money Matters (13-18 years): Teaches financial literacy
  • National Fine Arts Exhibit (6-18 years): Encourages artistic recognition in the form of drawing, collage, printmaking, sculptures and more
  • Power Hour: Making Minutes Count (6-18 years): Homework help, self-directed learning, tutoring services, etc.
  • Project Learn (6-18 years): High-yield learning activities such as leisure reading, discussions, writing activities, tutoring games (Scrabble), homework help, etc.
  • Summer Brain Gain (6-18 years): One week modules of theme-based activities 

Benefits Of Club Membership 

  • Actively involved in the community
  • Fosters a life-long habit of reading and learning
  • Helps members identify their skills and interests and explore careers
  • Also offers programs for the development of good character, citizenship and a healthy lifestyle
  • Encourages young people to engage in positive behaviors
  • It is a safe place for the youth to grow and learn

For more information on after school activities for academic growth at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, you can call at (254) 699 – 5808 or visit 703 N 8th St. Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also check out its website at https://www.bgctx.org

