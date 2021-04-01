Montreal, Canada, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Excess body fat leads to obesity and other serious health problems like high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart problems. We become overweight or obese when our body consumes more calories than it burns by physical exercises or daily activities. Excel Pharma is offering effective Homeopathic Medicines for Weight Loss.

When to use Homeopathic Medicines for Weight Loss?

The Body Mass Index (BMI) is a measure that defines the weight of the body:

Underweight – If the BMI is less than 18.5

Normal Weight – If the BMI is between 18.5 and 24.9

Overweight – If the BMI is between 25 and 29.9

Obese – If the BMI is 30.0 or more.

BMI does not directly measure body fat but gives an estimate of the same.

People who are suffering from obesity, or are overweight Homeopathic intervention is the recommended option. Consulting with a Homeopathic Physician and getting Homeopathic Medicines for Weight Loss may change the lives of obese people, for the good. These medicines gradually bring back the body to its normal weight, without causing any harmful effect.



What makes us overweight?

Our body weight might increase due to a couple of factors. Some of the most common ones are:

Our eating habits and lifestyle are the primary factors. Sedentary jobs that involve hours of sitting and lack of physical exercise increase body fat and hence weight. Not getting adequate sleep can also make you obese. A diet full of green vegetables and fruits keeps the body fit. Regular consumption of a high-calorie diet can make you obese.

Inheriting weight characteristics from your parents is also a possibility.

If you are on some medications like steroids, anti-depressants, anti-psychotic drugs, etc., then you will likely gain weight.

Hormonal changes can also lead to weight gain and obesity.

Some health problems like arthritis and Cushing syndrome also attribute to weight gain.

Women are likely to gain weight post-pregnancy.

Obesity can also be an after-effect of some de-addiction therapies.

Excel Pharma offers some of the best Homeopathic Medicines for Weight Loss. Contact now!