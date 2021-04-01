Kitchen Cupboards and Installation with Budget Kitchens

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — When you begin a new kitchen installation or renovation, it is important to plan out the entire procedure before you start spending your money. An experienced and professional renovating company can help you with it. Budget Kitchens assists you to walk through the complete process step-by-step and offers low-cost kitchen installation and innovation.

Services offered by Budget Kitchens:

Kitchen renovation

Kitchen cupboards and installation: Budget Kitchens comes up with beautiful kitchens that can improve the lifestyle of the clients and also fit their budget. During the initial consultation, the client’s vision for the kitchen is discussed and then the company assesses the existing space to check what can be done and which necessary measurements are to be taken. Hence, Budget Kitchens comes up with a cost-effective quotation.

Kitchen countertops: The company offers a vast range of countertop options from affordable brands like Formica to more expensive brands like Ceaser Stone, and all brands in-between.

Plumbing and electrical: Budget Kitchens installs plumbing for sink, dishwashers, and washing machines. It also connects electrical appliances, installs plug points, and lighting.

Bedroom Cupboards

Over the years, bedroom closets have come a long way where aesthetics are involved, and basic affordable cupboards still look good as well. Clean and minimal storage solutions for a bedroom can help to create free space and it also enhances the aesthetic appeal of the room. Budget Kitchens offers a wide range of styles finishes in cupboards. The company can also custom the order to suit the budget and design goals of the client.

Kitchen Cabinet Vinyl Wrapping

Budget Kitchens supplies and installs vinyl wrapping in both gloss and matt finishes to kitchen cabinets, cupboards, doors, pedestals, headboards, etc. Thermo laminated doors are offered in a broad range of colours, profiles, and surface finish options. The company covers the full spectrum, from minimalist to traditional door styles. Vinyl wrap kitchen doors provide an attractive, durable, versatile, and low maintenance option. The surfaces are non-porous, and hence, they are easy to clean. It is more cost-effective compared to paint and acrylic doors. The highly durable doors can be routed with designs, are provided with vacuum-sealed edges, and available in an extensive colour range.

How Budget Kitchens Works

Budget Kitchens works with its clients by following very basic steps:

First, the client submits a query with basic drawing plans if possible. Next, the company offers a roughly estimated budget for the project. The client can accept or decline the estimate. If they accept, a face-to-face consultation takes place. In the end, the pricing is confirmed and the payment is made.

To know more about the products and services offered by Budget Kitchens, visit their official website: https://www.budget-kitchens.co.za/.

About Budget Kitchens:

Budget Kitchens is one of the reputed kitchen installation and renovation companies based in Cape Town, South Africa. Although the company offers inexpensive kitchen renovation, it is committed to adding value to clients’ home. Budget Kitchens offers high-quality cupboards even at a very affordable rate.