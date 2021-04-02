DOMMINIK: SUSTAINABLE AND DURABLE CRICKTING ENVIRONMENT, INTRODUCED THEIR NEW SET OF CRICKET BATS & GEARS

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Domminik, the makers of the finest top-quality handcrafted professional cricket bats. The concern specialise in custom made bats enabling each bat to have it’s own nature/profile suitable for an individual player. Though latest technologies are used in production of cricket bats, the conventional and traditional methods are superior to achieve a unique balance between power and precision. Domminik is committed to follow the same process to produce supreme quality.

With their continous research & development work and strive to produce new and sustainable cricketing gear are ready to give a new dimension and era in cricket world, facilitating customers to buy cricket bat online.

Handcrafted cricket bat (Herdian, Marcus, Marcus pro, Trajan)

Cricket Gloves(Focus, Rainbow, Gold, Plus Edition)

New arrival of soft, comfortable, breathable, anti-microbial UV Protected cricket appeals.

These bats are completely hand crafted and made of special English willow by enhancing its quality during production through drying and pressing of the timber.There are roughly 5 Grades of willow that bats are made with. Grade 1 tends to be the best performing willow with 8-10 grains and extremely few or no blemishes on the face of the bat. The cheapest bats tend to be made with Grade 5 willow with 4-5 grains and more blemishes on the face. These grades give a general rule of how well a bat will perform but performance varies from bat to bat. If you need a bat for immediate use, bats with higher grades of willow perform well immediately, while other grades may take longer to play in and reach their optimum performance. In some cases, bats using lower grades of willow may perform better than bats with higher grades of willow.

Batting gloves have finger padding, finger cuts, palm, and strap and sweat cuff. The differentiating factor in a batting glove is the material used in palm and finger padding. Cricket Batting gloves have different palm and finger padding material. When having to bat for long periods of time, comfort can be derived from the feel of the batting gloves materials, more particularly that of the material in contact with the palm of the hand. Domminik make batting gloves have finger cuts in them. The finger cuts provides extra wrap around the handle, so you get a better grip of the bat.Leather palm of cricket batting gloves offers increased comfort and feel, whilst maintaining a high level of durability . Apart from this some of the common terminology used is straps, sweat cuffs. Straps are used to hold the gloves tightly on the hand. These straps now come with sweat cuff which is used to absorb the sweat from your forehead while playing. These are available cricket accessories shop near me.

The new cricket apparels & gloves of Domminik comes with micro polyester fabric and outstanding functional properties of moisture wicking, anti-microbial finish, Ultraviolet protection(UPF 50+), anti static, soft touch and pill resistant quality. These are designed in such a way that they provide personalized comforts and protection mend for each individual customers. These are available in any Cricket accessories shop in Sydney.

The Management of Domminik said , “We are very much hopeful that these new arrival of handcrafted cricket bat and cricket gear will enrich the club cricket performance in Australia and New Zealand in July kick-off”.

