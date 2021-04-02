The Water Stores is offering an All-Inclusive Range of Water Solutions

Mumbai, India, 2021-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Water Stores is a leading online store that provides packaged mineral water to spring water, artesian water, imported water, medicinal water, vitamin water, and more throughout India. The company has expanded its wide range of packaging drinking water brands, enabling its customers to choose the best drinking water that suits your body and standard.

The Water Stores stands as India’s leading online store, ensuring to consistently deliver safe and reliable packaged drinking water through its high-quality checks to its customers across the country. The online marketplace provides a vast assortment of packaged drinking water and products from trusted brands.

Aava

Aquafina

Bisleri, Kingfisher

Tata Plus Gold

Oxyrich

The water products are directly sourced from the manufacturers, and delivered to customers’ doorsteps in a click.

The Water Stores is a complete digital platform for its large customer base to purchase water purifiers, filters, coolers, dispensers, and stations, where customers are always serviced with top priority. The customers can find and choose all the essential services or product parts and product warranty packs available on its exclusive online platform with its expert water advisors’ help.

The company always has a large stock of many premium water brands available in still, spring, and artesian water-like.

Blue pine

Komin

Keizai

Himalayan

Qua Mineral Water

The online water platform is also launching sparkling water of many well-known brands, mainly – Kinley, Bisleri Mineral Water, Boom, PERRIER Mineral Water, VEEN’s water, Dewars – Scotland. The company has a list of wellness brands like – Evocus Alkaline and imported waters, Glenlivet, Fiji Water, St Pellegrino, Veen, Himalaya on Tops, and Vita water.

Moreover, The Water Stores has also invested in many water brands like Absolute Waters, ATW, Water Port, Water Delivery, Green Waters, and WaterXpress. Along with various drinking water brands, the online platform also provides an extensive range of water purifiers, water stations, water coolers, and bottle-less water dispensers, with an all-inclusive range of water solutions to its online customers.

You can contact Sunil-Country Head for bulk queries – 9035226890

To get in touch with them, contact Mr Sunil (Country Head) for bulk queries call at 9035226890, or mail at info@thewaterstores.in, or please visit their website!

Follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Tumblr.