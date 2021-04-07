Reliance Finishing Welcomes Patrick Cell as new President/Owner of the Company

Grand Rapids, MI, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Marking 38 years of dedicated service in the professional finishing industry, President/Owner Mike Mosey is leaving the business effective April 1st of this year. Established in 1954, Reliance Finishing is a fourth-generation owned and operated professional finishing business. Throughout their many years in service, they emphasize how adaptation to changes in the business helped keep them thriving. Today, they are leading providers of liquid, powder and plastisol coatings. Having 17 years experience working under Mike, Patrick Cell will be taking on his role as new owner.

Serving clients in the Grand Rapids, MI area for over 65 years, Reliance Finishing has relied on more than just their dedication. Working in conjunction with an ISO 9001:2000 Certified Quality System, Reliance Finishing provides the following capabilities:

Powder Capabilities

* 2 automated production lines

* 1 automated IR line

* 1 large batch oven

* 5 offline powder booths

Liquid Capabilities

* 3 production lines

* 1 automated monorail line

* 1 batch oven

* 10 offline liquid booths

* 1 automated chain-on-edge line

Substrates They Work Work With

* Zinc

* Aluminum

* Magnesium

* Steel

* Brass

Having a broad range of production equipment, and various materials they can work with, Reliance Finishing is proud to serve many industries such as automotive, appliances, medical and custom applications. Continuing forward with the new owner and CEO, they are confident their services and capabilities will only grow from here.

About Reliance Finishing: A fourth-generation owned- and operated-company, Reliance Finishing Company has been striving to exceed our customer’s expectations since 1954. Over the course of the last half-century, we have seen much change in the production finishing industry. The reason we’re still here is because we’ve adapted accordingly to that change. Our dedication to being a leader in liquid, powder and plastisol coatings has ensured that longevity. Of course, dedication alone doesn’t guarantee a lengthy history. Long-time customers do — and the only way to keep a customer is to continually demonstrate a high degree of adaptability, expanding knowledge, and hassle-free fulfillment.