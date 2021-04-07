XPS insulation Board India | Extruded polystyrene board manufacturers in India

Delhi, India, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to installing extruded polystyrene boards you have to choose the right manufacturer and brand. You cannot overrule the quality, prices, product range, and safety or regulatory standards for any industry that have to be met.

It is for this reason that while there are so many extruded polystyrene board insulation manufacturers there is one that stands way above them all.

There are certain things that this company meets and this is why it is always proclaimed to be the best-extruded polystyrene board manufacturers.

Wide range of products for both homes and industries

The company provides the most exquisite and wide range of extruded polystyrene insulation India. Its product range includes separate categories both for the retail clients for use in homes and even the industrial clients for use in industries and factories.

Such a wide range of products is specially monitored and supervised at the time of designing and manufacturing them Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Board Manufacturers In India.

Its unique scientific procedures employed during the manufacturing process keep its products durable in the industry.

Customized to meet your demands

If your product range is somewhat different and not already within the company’s stock of products you can also visit the company and meet the engineers for designing and manufacturing custom-made extruded polystyrene boards that meet your needs.

The company’s inspection team with come into your facility and have a detailed conversation and look at the places where you need to install the XPS insulation boards.

Price within an affordable range

The extruded polystyrene insulation board price for the company’s products are exclusively low and cheap. It is practical to say that the prices that it quotes for manufacturing and insulation for the boards are almost incomparable to any other industry.

The affordable price range along with custom-made XPS polystyrene boards is what makes this company regarded as the best-extruded polystyrene board insulation manufacturers.

Made within the industrial standards of safety and regulations

The company’s products are within the industrial standards of safety and regulation. You can meet the company’s engineers and supervisors to explicitly stating in all the regulatory requirements and standards followed within the industrial guidelines or else the engineers will contact you during the time of inspection, designing, and manufacturing.

Dealers of XPS polystyrene insulation boards all over India

The company’s XPS polystyrene insulation boards are sold all over India. It’s the largest XPS insulation board suppliers and dealer in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Along with this, the company has also set up a strong foothold in the industrial markets in foreign and neighboring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar.

Based in Ghaziabad but yet it supplies its products worldwide with all happy and fully satisfied clients.

Company information

The company is one of the best-extruded polystyrene insulation board manufacturers not just in India but also supplies its products abroad. With the best prices at such cheap range with a wide product range, it is highly renowned not just do mystically but also internationally.

AnalcoImpex is one of the best-regarded extruded polystyrene board insulation manufacturers when it comes to variety and providing solutions. It has a range of XPS thermal insulation boards of all shapes and sizes including the 50mm XPS insulation price which is the lowest across the market.

The company has also started its XPS insulation board suppliers in Kathmandu due to the huge demand and the continued efforts of the company to be about quality assured innovative solutions regarding insulation.

AnalcoImpex is one of the best-extruded polystyrene insulation India manufacturers and dealers.

It has a range of commercial and retail clients across India due to which is it is hailed as the best-extruded polystyrene board insulation manufacturers.

Contact us:

Name : OPSK & CO. – XPS INSULATION BOARD SUPPLIERS

Address: 61, BhishmaPitamah Marg, Opp. Defence Colony,

South Extension I,Delhi 110003

Email : OPSK.TIMBER@GMAIL.COM

Website :www.opsktimber.com

Mobile : 9650067906 , 9315247089