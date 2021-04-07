Martial Arts Instructor Becomes Leading Centre in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Wing Chun & Jiu-Jitsu Melbourne has recently become the leading Centre for Martial Arts center for residents of Melbourne and the surrounding areas. They have become the leading Martial Arts centre by providing self-defense training in a family-friendly environment. All ages and experience levels are welcomed in their classes.

Wing Chun & Jiu-Jitsu Melbourne encourages students to learn one of the two areas of Martial Arts offered at the school.

The two types of martial arts offered, Wing Chun Kung Fu and Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, are both effective for self-defense.

The school believes everyone should have the skills needed to defend themselves; whether they are on their feet or have been knocked on the ground. Their teachings are realistic and center around the pursuit of excellence in self-defense.

The Chinese Martial Art Wing Kung Fu is a style of self-defense that focuses on close-range combat skills. Wing Chun uses sticking (controlling) and striking skills. It is believed that this particular form of martial arts began in China around three hundred years ago. It is believed that Wing Chun was created by a Buddhist nun, Ng Mui. Ng Mui is said to have been a master in the martial art of Shaolin Kung Fu. She combined her training with her experience and created a type of Kung Fu designed to exploit the weaknesses in other combat styles of the time. The new martial art was also designed to give smaller fighters an advantage.

Gracie Jiu-Jitsu is the original form of the martial art Jiu-Jitsu. It is commonly referred to as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and was created over eighty years ago by the Grand Master Helio Gracie. Being small in size, self-defense was difficult against opponents bigger than him. This form of Martial Arts was designed to defend oneself against opponents twice as big.

Both forms of Martial Arts are designed to ensure that even the smallest individual has an effective tool to defend themselves from attackers. The two arts complement one another and both are an excellent choice when learning to defend oneself.

Wing Chun & Jiu-Jitsu Martial Arts has the patience, realistic expectations, and friendly environment needed to encourage growth in either form of Martial Art. There is a reason they have become the leading Martial Art Centre in Melbourne.

For more information visit their website at https://www.wcjjm.com.au/ or call them at 0435.012.390 today!