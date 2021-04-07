Xterminator Continues to Offer the Best Bed Bug Treatment Services

Columbus, Ohio, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —Xterminator Pest Control enjoys a reputable position in the market for its use of top quality equipment and advanced methods for pest extermination.

They have managed to serve a vast clientele over the years that spans commercial and residential ventures. They specialize in removing all kinds of bugs, pests, and even rodents at highly affordable rates. Their team of experts is rigorously trained to maintain the highest safety standards.

A spokesperson for the company said, “Every time our customers contact us to deal with a major bug infestation, we make sure to reach them on the same day.

By using state-of-the-art equipment and up-to-date methods, our robust team of exterminators provides clients with affordable and effective solutions. Our clients appreciate us for always keeping customer satisfaction at the forefront.”

Ever since the lockdown, Ohio has struggled to keep up with the economic losses that the global pandemic brought upon it. With many businesses opening gradually, owners have noticed a rise in pest infestations. Due to the lockdown, many businesses have even been unable to get in touch with pest control services. This is why pest and bug invasions are likely to become an infestation.

Xterminator Pest Control Services strictly follow all COVID-19 SOPs and precautions. With their website, customers can contact and explain their bug and pest issues easily. Their technicians are equipped with premium protective wear and follow all enhanced safety precautions.

The company’s spokesperson continued, “People remain cautious about inviting pest control exterminators in their homes to eradicate bug and pest infestations. But that still doesn’t fix the problem.

Pest and bug infestations, left untreated, can cause massive property damage and spread harmful diseases or illnesses. Xterminator is working toward mitigating this by providing treatments to its valued customers with proper enhanced safety procedures and precautions.”

Xterminator Pest Control remains devoted to serving the area with safe pest and bug treatments and preventing the harmful effects of pest or bug infestations at home.

About Xterminator Pest Control:

Xterminator Pest Control delivers reliable residential and commercial pest treatments in Columbus. Their services include rodent, termite, bug, and cockroach extermination.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.xterminator.com/

Address: Xterminator Pest Control, 1209 Hill Rd. North #329 Pickerington, OH 43147

Contact: 614-935-3973

Email: info@xterminator.com