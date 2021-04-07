Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – Dynamic nature of health benefit plan designs

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

This study involved the four major activities in estimating the size of the healthcare cloud computing market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, peer market, and parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across value chains through primary research. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate the overall market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and sub-segments.

COVID-19 Impact on the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, has upended many lives and businesses on an unprecedented scale. However, if there is one sector that has emerged stronger from this event, it would be the cloud computing industry. While many organizations are finding it difficult to run smoothly, the companies that opted for cloud computing infrastructure are functioning well. Cloud computing assists in hassle-free data storage and backup because of its scalability, and also enables one to scale back during hectic days. Moreover, the social distancing measures have mandated patients with mild symptoms to opt for remote consultation. With many healthcare providers giving consultation over video conferencing and phone calls, in place of this pandemic, the growth of healthcare cloud computing market is likely to augment considerably over the forecast period.

Market Size Estimation:

For the calculation of the market value, the revenue from providers was arrived at, based on the adoption rate and average expenditure on software and services in the healthcare cloud computing market. This process involved the following steps:

Generating a list of the number of providers (hospitals, small group practices, and independent PCPs, etc.) adopting healthcare cloud computing solutions in the given year.

Understanding the yearly average of expenditure undertaken by the various types of providers for these solutions.

Totaling the yearly revenue to arrive at the overall market size.

Hybrid cloud deployment model is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The healthcare cloud computing deployment model is broadly segmented into private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. The hybrid cloud deployment model is expected to show high growth rate during the forecast period owing to its benefits such as multiple environments offering flexibility and ability to avoid vendor lock-in. Hybrid cloud models allow organizations to choose a combination of services among the available cloud services to provide the complete range of IT services needed by healthcare providers.

Services component, owing to its increasing demand, is expected to occupy the largest market share in 2020

The healthcare cloud computing market is segmented on the basis of component into software and services. The services component is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2020 owing to the increasing reliance of HCIT industry on service providers for consulting, storage, implementation, training, maintenance, and regular technology upgrades. The demand for services is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the introduction of complex software and the need to ensure the integration and interoperability of software, which requires extensive training and upgrades.

The Asia Pacific healthcare cloud computing market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

While North America is expected to dominate the global healthcare cloud computing market in 2020, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high regional growth is attributed to the various initiatives undertaken in the APAC countries to implement new policies and to rework existing policies with public and private healthcare organizations to digitalize healthcare and increase operational efficiency. The technological revolution is thus expected to boost the healthcare cloud computing market growth in this region.

The major players operating in the healthcare cloud computing market include IBM (US), CareCloud Corporation (US), athenahealth (US), Hyland Software (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), eClinicalWorks (US), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), NTT DATA (Japan), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), Fujifilm Holdings (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Dell Technologies (US) and EnSoftek (US).

