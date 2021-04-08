WeCare tlc to offer new mental health options for employers

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — WeCare tlc, a national leader in advanced performance primary care for companies, schools and governments, has entered a strategic partnership with Alleviant Health Centers to support emotional health for its members.

Alleviant Health Centers is a national network of full-service mental health practices that help people heal mental health disorders through a combination of traditional therapies and innovative, holistic modalities. Its full-spectrum mental health services will be provided to WeCare tlc patients in an integrative behavioral health model delivered via telehealth and proprietary digital technology. By collaborating on care plans with the primary care teams, the combination will result in improved outcomes, lower overall health costs and reduced stigma for patients seeking mental health support.

“As we face this global pandemic, we’re seeing stress, anxiety, suicide, drug and alcohol abuse and domestic abuse at an all time high,” said Raegan Garber Le Douaron, president of WeCare tlc. “While people might be hyperaware of their physical health, there’s a disconnect when it comes to emotional health and wellness. Alleviant will help our patients determine their mental health needs and provide a convenient way to seek treatment.”

“Historically, access to mental health care has been limited and the medical system has been focused primarily on symptom management. Our innovative partnership allows us to break down many established barriers to collaborative and holistic care. A high-functioning team with effective communication focused on finding and treating the root cause of illness is extraordinarily important in improving quality of care while driving down healthcare costs. Our partnership accomplishes this goal,” said Brian Mears, founder and managing director of Alleviant.

As part of the partnership, WeCare tlc will be able to offer mental health service options through Alleviant to the employers sponsoring each of its centers. While traditional insurance coverage for mental health services can be limited and difficult to access and employee assistance programs are fragmented and can be less effective, Alleviant offers a cost-saving, proactive option for employers and employees, that is highly focused on prevention and keeping people well before they ever become sick. Patients can receive unlimited talk therapy and medication management appointments, count on convenient access to Alleviant providers and, best of all, have zero out-of-pocket expenses.

WeCare tlc believes the key to a healthy life is quality, convenient primary care. The company views healthcare from a holistic perspective and is committed to treating all aspects of its patients physical and mental health. Alleviant shares the mindset of collaborative treatment, making it an ideal partner for WeCare tlc.

“To us, health care is personal,” said Le Douaron. “We’re on a mission to change the way healthcare is delivered in the United States. In order to accomplish this, we must advocate for quality primary care that treats not just the body, but the mind as well.”

“Historically, the mind and the body have been treated separately. With this partnership, we are creating full integration with primary care to ensure best patient outcomes, decreased physical manifestations of mental health illness, and, as a result, lowered healthcare costs. At a time in which mental health needs are among the highest levels ever recorded, we are bringing together employers, primary care, and behavioral health to create drastic and sustainable change for the better,” said Mears.

To learn more about Alleviant Health Centers, visit www.alleviant.com. To learn more about WeCare tlc, visit www.wecaretlc.com.

About WeCare tlc

WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States through disrupting the typical model. WeCare tlc operates 54 healthcare centers in 10 states and serves more than 100 clients. Health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data in order to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla. and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.

About Alleviant

Alleviant Health Centers is a national network of full-service mental health clinics helping people heal mental health disorders with a combination of traditional therapies and innovative, holistic modalities. Alleviant is on a mission to transform mental healthcare in the United States by creating healthcare structures that heal the whole person and providing education, inspiration, and empowerment to people suffering from mood disorders. For more information, visit https://alleviant.com/ or call 866-951-4325.