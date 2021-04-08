Available on Google Play Store and App Store for all Android & IOS mobile devices,

Gujarat, Surat, India, 2021-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — Auto Stamper: Auto Photo Stamping Apps is pleased to announce the release of a new GPS video camera-based application. “GPS video camera: Video stamp & watermark on video” App that will let you record some of your most beautiful and unforgettable movements and trips, with all the GPS coordinates such as date, time, location, latitude, longitude, altitude, magnetic compass, temperature, and much more information stamp on it.

You can not only monitor live location and routes with a GPS video camera, but you can also record your trips and adventures while getting all the geotags stamped on it. You can share your Geo Location of Street / Place added videos with your family and friends, and let them know about your best Earth travel memories.

When we look at the app’s functionality, we can see that there are a lot of things that would be useful for all types of users. For example, with the GPS video camera app, you can add Date Time, Map, Latitude, Longitude, Altitude, Weather, Magnetic field, and Compass to your camera videos. Everything within the single video. You can also manually add your location information to any video you record with your smartphone’s camera app.

The CEO of Auto Stamper: Auto Photo Stamping Apps company during the launch found saying “I am excited to announce our new app GPS video camera: Video stamp & watermark on video” the app has been created by completely focusing on the public interest, with few simple steps you can use the app very smoothly, and it did not have been possible without the team which was working behind it for so many days. I hope that the app will help out many”.

The app is compatible with devices running OS version 5.0 and up, the applications will make your work easier, so Save your location of the place you visited or travel, Share Location with videos having GPS Coordinates stamp, and keep exploring the new places with “GPS video camera: Video stamp & watermark on video” application.