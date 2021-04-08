Viral Clearance Market Worth $724.5 million – Global Industry Leaders and Research Methodology Adopted

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of Viral Clearance Market is primarily driven by factors such as the growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increasing number of new drug launches, R&D investments in life science, advancements in nanofiltration technology, and high incidence and large economic burden of chronic diseases.

According to the new market research report “Viral Clearance Market by Application (Recombinant Proteins, Blood, Vaccines), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs), Method (Viral Removal (Chromatography, Nanofiltration), Viral Inactivation (Low pH)) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Research Methodology:

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global viral clearance market and estimate the size of other dependent sub-markets. Various secondary sources such as the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), International Diabetes Federation (IDF), European Federation of Biotechnology, International Rare Diseases Research Consortium (IRDiRC), Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, Chinese Medical Association, Korean Research- based Pharma Industry Association (KRPIA), directories, industry journals, databases, press releases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The viral clearance market in the region is driven by the presence of national institutes supporting biotechnology and life science research, growth in the pharmaceuticals industry, and the increasing number of drug approvals. The rising prevalence of diseases, growing production of monoclonal antibodies, and government support for the development of drugs are some of the key factors driving the market in the US. In Canada, increasing pharmaceutical production is expected to boost the growth of the market.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in generics development and manufacturing, surge in funding for medical research and the presence of a large number of CROs to provide preclinical and clinical research services in China, government initiatives to boost the use of generic drugs, increasing aging population in Japan, rise in pharmaceutical R&D expenditures in India, and the growing pharmaceutical manufacturing in Singapore and Malaysia.

Leading Key-Players:

The key players in the global viral clearance market are Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) (China), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US), and Texcell Inc. (France), Kedrion (Italy), Vironova Biosafety (Sweden), Clean Cells (France), BSL BIOSERVICE Scientific Laboratories Munich GmbH (Germany), and ViruSure GmbH (Austria).

Merck KGaA (Germany) is one of the leading players in the viral clearance market. The company’s Process Solutions business unit offers over 15,000 products and services including single-use manufacturing, filtration, chromatography, purification, virus reduction, drug delivery compounds, and engineering and validation services. R&D is a key area of focus for Merck-it invested USD 272.3 million in R&D activities in 2017. The company strives to expand its product portfolio, build a better network for increasing its customer base, and enter new markets. The company mainly focuses on achieving organic growth to expand its geographic presence in international markets.

