Lacina Koné named Among 50 Personalities Defining Africa’s Digital Agenda

Kigali, Rwanda, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — Smart Africa’s Director General / CEO, Mr. Lacina Koné has been ranked 12th among personalities defining Africa’s Digital agenda by pan-African publication Jeune Afrique.

Mr. Koné is the head of Smart Africa which is an inter-governmental organisation which aims to place technology at the centre of Africa’s socio economic development with 31 member countries and 43 private sector partners. Under Mr. Koné’s leadership, Smart Africa has initiated the interconnectivity of the continent through the Intra-Africa connectivity initiative which has already seen the connection of Mali, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

In addition to that, Smart Africa has launched the Smart Africa Digital Academy, which is a capacity building platform for the continent. The organisation has other key projects including Smart Broadband 2025 – aimed at increasing Africa’s broadband penetration from 34% to 51% by 2025; the BLOC Smart Africa Fund – aimed at raising $100 million to fund start-ups in Africa; the Interoperable Digital ID initiative – with a goal of empowering over 500 million people in Africa without recognizable identities and the Internet Purchase initiative – which seeks to reduce the cost of internet in Africa by up to 50%; among other continental initiatives.

“It is an honour to be recognized among these esteemed people who are doing amazing work for the continent. I firmly believe that connectivity has become a necessity and is the means through which we will empower our people, pull communities out of poverty and guarantee food security among other essential aspects. This work has to be done through solid partnerships and I commit Smart Africa to be a vehicle for the transformation of Africa,” said Mr. Koné.

In the ranking, which is the result of a meticulous investigation, Jeune Afrique reviewed several criteria including innovation, financial contribution, the amount of fundraising carried out, leadership, reputation and 2020/2021 period.