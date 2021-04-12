Lucintel Forecasts Construction Aggregate Market to Reach $454.7 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the construction aggregate market is projected to reach an estimated $454.7 billion by 2025 from $396.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by are growth in residential and non-residential construction activities, increasing urbanization, and rising per capita income.

Browse 124 figures / charts and 99 tables in this 189 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in construction aggregate market by end use [infrastructure, residential, and non-residential (healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, and others)], product type (sand and gravel, crushed stone, and other aggregates), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on product type, the construction aggregate market is segmented into sand and gravel, crushed stone, and other aggregates. Lucintel forecasts that the crushed stone market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its high durability. The sand and gravel segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by its easy availability and low price. The growth for the sand and gravel segment will also be driven due to increasing demand in the residential industry.

“Within the construction aggregate market, the infrastructure segment is expected to remain the largest end use”

Based on end use, the infrastructure segment is expected to witness to remain the largest end use market during the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development especially in emerging countries and growing government focus on infrastructure projects. Residential construction is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

“Asia pacific will dominate the construction aggregate market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing urbanization and building construction activities.

Major players of construction aggregate market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Heidelberg Cement, Lafarge Holcim, Martin Marietta, Vulcan Materials Company, and CRH Plc are among the major construction aggregate providers.

