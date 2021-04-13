Lucintel Forecasts Antimony Trioxide Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the Antimony Trioxide Market is projected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2025 from $1.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing safety and security measures for smoke and flammability in construction and electrical & electronics industries.

Browse 134 figures / charts and 109 tables in this 205-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in antimony trioxide market by application (plastics, textile, rubber, glass, and others), end use industry (electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, and others), function (synergist, fining agent, catalyst, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Synergist market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on function, the antimony trioxide market is segmented into synergist, fining agent, catalyst, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the synergist market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growing demand for halogenated flame retardant in building & construction and electronics market.

“Within the antimony trioxide market, the electrical and electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the electrical and electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for PET in the packaging industry.

“Asia pacific will dominate the smart home market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of antimony trioxide in flame retardant and catalyst application over its alternatives such as zinc hydroxystannate, zinc stannates, and zinc borates.

Major players of antimony trioxide market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Yiyang Huachang Antimony Industry, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Campine NV, Nihon Seiko., and Jiefu Corporation and others are among the major antimony trioxide providers.

