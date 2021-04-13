Lucintel Forecasts Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market to Grow at CAGR of 3.2%

According to the recent study the automotive composite suspension components market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in automotive production and increasing demand for lightweight materials to achieve high fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

Browse 114 figures / charts and 85 tables in this 168 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive composite suspension components market by component (leaf spring, coil spring and stabilizer bar), vehicle (passenger car and light commercial vehicle, medium and heavy commercial vehicle and others) process (resin transfer molding, prepreg layup and compression molding) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Composite leaf springs market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on component, the automotive composite suspension components market is segmented into leaf spring, coil spring, and stabilizer bar. Lucintel forecasts that the leaf spring market is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because composite leaf springs are lighter weight and offer better durability compared to steel springs.

“Within the automotive composite suspension components market, the passenger cars and light commercial vehicles segment is expected to remain the largest vehicle type”

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars and light commercial vehicles segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of composite leaf springs to reduce vehicle weight.

“Europe will dominate the automotive composite suspension components market in near future”

Europe is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to due to stringent government regulations to increase fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of composites leaf springs.

Major players of automotive composite suspension components market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Liteflex, Sogefi Group, Mubea Fahrwerkstechnologien, IFA Composite, and Hendrickson are among the major automotive composite suspension components providers.

