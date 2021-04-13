Cell Harvesting Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% – Rising Investments in Regenerative Medicine and Cell-Based Research

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Cell harvesting products are widely used in upstream and downstream bioprocesses. They are also used to for the research and development of stem cell therapy products. As increasing R&D expenditure helps in the development of new treatment solutions, supportive government policies for stem cell research and increasing public-private initiatives to encourage public adoption of stem cell-based treatment in the Asia Pacific countries are driving the growth of the market in this region.

According to the new market research reportCell Harvesting Market by Type (Manual, Automated), Application (Biopharmaceutical, Stem Cell Research), End User (Biotechnology, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institute), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Row) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Cell Harvesting Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period to reach USD 324.5 Million.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

– To define, describe, and forecast the market for cell harvesting, on the basis of type, application, end user, and region

– To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, and restrains)

– To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

– To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

– To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The Global Cell Harvesting Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America held the largest share of the market, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As increasing R&D expenditure helps in the development of new treatment solutions, supportive government policies for stem cell research and increasing public-private initiatives to encourage public adoption of stem cell-based treatment in the Asia Pacific countries are driving the growth of the market in this region.

The growing use of single-use bioprocessing containers is expected to hinder the growth of this market in the coming years.

Leading Key-Players:

PerkinElmer (US), Brandel (US), TOMTEC (US), Cox Scientific (UK), Connectorate (Switzerland), ADSTEC (Japan), and Terumo BCT (a part of Terumo Corporation) (Japan) are the major players in this market.

By end user, the cell harvesting market is segmented into research institutes, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users. In 2017, the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the cell harvesters market. The high share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies conduct R&D activities to develop new products for the treatment of these diseases.

Rising investments in regenerative medicine and cell-based research, growth of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases are the major driving factors for cell harvesters market.

