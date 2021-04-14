CARELESS, a novel by Ryan Swifte

New York City, NY, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Ryan Swifte Careless hitting stores everywhere now.

What would you do for true love?

Sarah is Nathaniel’s first love: whip-smart, sophisticated, funny, and gorgeous. Nathaniel falls for her the first time they meet. Over the course of a summer, they spend every day together, arguing, flirting, learning to slow dance, to hold hands, to kiss, to fall in love. But then Nathaniel uncovers a shocking secret that upends his universe.

Does true love trump conventional morality? Does the end justify the means? Set in 1976, Careless is the story of two people desperate to escape their harrowing childhoods, who meet and, against all odds, find a place in each other’s heart

Paperback: 216 pages

Publishing date: December 15, 2020.

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1950437477

ISBN-13: 978-1950437474

Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.54 x 9 inches

Ryan Swifte is a journalist based in Colorado. This is his first novel.

