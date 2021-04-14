EmpMonitor Closes The First Quarter With Record Growth As More Companies Adopt ‘Remote Work’ Approach

Keeping the past records on, the company records substantial growth in the first quarter of 2021, which is one of the major achievements.

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — EmpMonitor, the dominant employee management and insider threat prevention software software recently announced the company’s record growth. The company, in the first quarter of 2021, experienced breathtaking outgrowth since more number of companies jumped on the bandwagon of ‘work from home’ modules.

EmpMonitor expressed gratification on achieving 50-60% record growth and adding on thousands of new customers for various active plans. Company gives entire credit to the constant improvement of the employee monitoring platform in addition to implementation of innovative ideas from time to time.

Discussing the triumph, the head of product research at EmpMonitor mentioned , “ We are thrilled to announce excellent growth in the first quarter of 2021. Although the outcome is still less than what we expected to reach, EmpMonitor will make further efforts for streamlining the overall growth.”

Company’s further milestones for the year 2021 incorporates:

Turnover: Research and development team of EmpMonitor forecasts approximately 40-50% increase in the revenue by utilizing various available resources.



Customers: Legit resources claims that the software acquired over 1000 new users this new year, and it expected to double up the count soon.



Features Add-on: Features upgrade is not an alien-concept for EmpMonitor. The platform is about to integrate project management features based on the overwhelming demands of both existing and potential customers.



Team Expansion: One of the biggest milestones of the company is to double-up the development, management, and other associates for a better administration.



Applause: Company earlier secured a praiseworthy position in world-renowned news platform, Times of India. It again looks ahead to earn some major reward despite the cutthroat competition.

Another valid reason for such outstanding growth is the provision of EmpMonitor’s free plan where the form field doesn’t even ask the credit card details of folks. Moreover, the user interface has now been a lot easy, appealing, and intriguing.

About EmpMonitor

EmpMonitor is a robust cloud-based employee monitoring and productivity tracking software, specialized in time management, data loss prevention, employee attendance management, etc. To know more about the leading software, visit the website.