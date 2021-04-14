Maryland Fill Dirt Contractor Lists Best Types Of Gravel for Driveways

Fairfax, Virginia, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Dirt Connections, a Maryland fill dirt contractor, recently created a blog that lists the best types of gravel for driveways. Choosing the right type of gravel can help you achieve the right look for your home’s style.

Your driveway is one of the first things people will notice about your home, so it’s important to pay as much attention to this element of your landscaping as any other. Gravel driveways are durable, affordable, and stylish additions to your home. They are also relatively easy to maintain, making them an excellent choice if you’re looking for an easy way to update your home’s appearance. Most driveways will require the use of multiple types of gravel for proper coverage and layering, so you’ll need to purchase a base, middle, and top layer for your driveway before beginning.

The best gravel will help you create a stable driveway that drains well during storms. A popular choice for the bottom layer of gravel is #3 stone, which is made of larger fragments and forms a strong base for driveways. Item #4, a mixture of large stones and dirt or sand, also makes a good foundation. For the middle layer, consider #57 stone, which promotes proper drainage and keeps the gravel from locking together. The top gravel layer should contain smaller gravel combined with coarse rock dust, or fines. Crushed stone #411 is a popular choice for solid, stable surfaces. Homeowners preferring a smoother surface can consider quarry process stone, which is composed of smaller particles. Pea gravel is another option for a smooth and more decorative finish, helping create an eye catching look for your finished driveway.

For more information about the best types of gravel for your driveway or assistance in sourcing the necessary materials, contact Dirt Connections. The company's experienced contractors provide free consultations to help homeowners select the right materials for the job and can offer guidance on any issues you may encounter while creating your driveway.

