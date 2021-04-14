CongruentX.com Offers Effective Sales Forecasting and Prospecting Tools

Atlanta, GA, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — CongruentX.com is a leading CRM consulting partner and software provider that offers the Sales Essentials CX sales prospecting software. Your company’s sales team can utilize this pre-built sales tool to prospect, accurately predict revenue, drive consumer experience, and prepare for and organize sales meetings.

Sales Essentials CX offers the right features to smartly and contextually support sales processes. It increases CRM adoption and drives sales results. The solution has been created by sales professionals for sales professionals. You can use it to boost your sales and revenue.

Sales Essential CX is a sales forecasting tool that uniquely blends external and internal data sources, AI, opportunity review, and industry tracking to help you make informed deals.

Gather Actionable Data

The sales tool continually uses the collected data to better rate and score your pipeline, with real metrics and insights into the information. It is a sales professional’s best friend and helps sales managers make informed decisions.

Lead Management

Sales Essential CX simplifies the lead management procedure for sales users, so they can eliminate manual data entry and concentrate on selling effectively.

Actionable Intelligence

The software uses robust AI to automate tasks like email follow-ups and remind sales professionals about the next steps.

Case Management

You can easily produce cases from customer requests within Outlook emails and automatically attach the consumer to the case.

Analytics and AI

Sales Essentials CX uses powerful AI and machine learning to provide simple-to-understand dashboards and reports.

Contact Management

The system can track your activities and contacts. Easily create a contact by scanning a business card using your mobile device.

Opportunity Management

The software focuses on essential things for sales pros and keeps opportunities simple. Its dynamic forecast feature provides a precise ‘line of sight’.

Use Dynamics 365 Sales to Convert Relationships into Revenue

CongruentX offers a Dynamics 365 sales application to help you better comprehend consumer requirements, easily forecast sales, engage effectively, boost CRM adoption, and close more deals. You can use Dynamics 365 and CongruentX’s proven methodology to accomplish more with customer insights that facilitate personalized consumer engagement.

CongruentX spends time to analyze what is wrong. Our reliable methodology maximizes CRM adoption and helps to create a flexible sales tool that can scale to meet your business growth. Dynamics 365 for sales offers seamless solutions to improve your sales team’s productivity and your business.

Contextual AI

With this software, you can focus on your valuable customers, develop closer relationships with them, and act swiftly using unified relationship data and AI-driven, contextual insights.

Seamless Features

Save time by streamlining and supporting your sales process with cohesive and familiar tools, and smart optimization.

Advanced Insights to Boost Sales Profitably

Pinpoint and repeat winning sales calls using conversation intelligence. Your sales team can use AI-driven, contextual insights to sell smarter.

Empower Sales Professionals to Develop Relationships

Use Dynamics 365 Sales and LinkedIn Sales Navigator to focus on building closer and more profitable customer relationships.

Enhance Training and sales performance

Coach your sales team to use data-based feedback and make informed business decisions driven by emerging trends and real-time data. Boost revenue with conversation intelligence, relationship analytics, deal insights, and pipeline analysis.

Innovative Sales Solutions

To improve sales and revenue, use CongruentX’s scalable and adaptable sales tools that can be easily tailored, extended, and connected to your existing services and applications.