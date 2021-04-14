Insurtech Market Recent Trends, Demand, Size & Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global insurtech market size is anticipated to value USD 16.8 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 43.0% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The rising usage of advanced technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) across many insurance companies for targeting customers and maintaining their records is projected to drive market growth.

The cloud computing technology segment is projected to witness significant growth due to rising consumer demand for hybrid and customized services related to insurance. While the blockchain technological segment is anticipated to register 44.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 due to the need for enhancing operational speed and transparency in the process of insurance claims.

The BFSI end-use segment dominated the global market in 2018 on account of the increasing deployment of several digital platforms across banking sectors and financial institutions. While the healthcare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR owing to rising concerns regarding health prevailing among the millennial population.

In 2018, North America dominated the global market due to the increasing number of service providers across this region. While the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register substantial growth over the forecasted years owing to the rising number of insurance companies across this region coupled with their attractive offerings for customer engagement across countries like China and India.

The Insurtech market includes key players are engaged in product development and innovation. Also, they are implementing strategies like acquisitions and mergers to widen their global reach.

The segment of managed services accounted for largest share across the global market in 2018.

The blockchain technological segment is anticipated to register 44.9% CAGR over the forecasted years.

In 2018, North America dominated the global market.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The market has been affected positively due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This can be associated with the increasing demand for insurance claims on account of health concerns arising among senior citizens. Moreover, the need for catering hospitalization expenses due to the pandemic is driving the demand for medical and health insurance. Further, rapid technological advances in fields like AI, ML, and IoT are anticipated to propel the market growth over the post-pandemic period.

Global Insurtech Market: Key Players

Oscar Insurance, DXC Technology Company, Majesco, Damco Group and Quantemplate.

