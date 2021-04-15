TPO Roofing Membrane Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the global TPO roofing membrane market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, residential, and industrial markets. The global TPO roofing membrane market is expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growth in the building & construction industry and increasing demand for green roofing solutions.

Carlisle Companies Incorporates, GAF Materials Corporations, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products, Dow Chemical, and Sika AG, are the major manufacturers of TPO roofing membranes.

A total of 116 figures / charts and 107 tables are provided in this 190-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the TPO roofing membrane market report, please download the report brochure.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global TPO roofing membrane market by end use industry, membrane thickness, application, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Volume (Million Square Meter) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Commercial

Retail

Office

Hospitality

Education

Healthcare

Others

Residential

Industrial and Others

By Membrane Thickness [Volume (Million Square Meter) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

45 Mil

60 Mil

80 Mil

By Application [Volume (Million Square Meter) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Roofing

Re Roofing

By Region [Volume (Million Square Meter) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Lucintel forecasts that 45 mil thickness TPO roofing membrane will remain the largest segment due to their low cost and is ideal choice for buildings which needs 10-15 years of service life. TPO roofing membranes with 80 mil thickness are expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for materials with greater strength, energy efficiency, durability, and performance.

Within the TPO roofing membrane market, commercial will remain the largest end use market by value and volume due to growing focus of building owners and contractors (government and private) on environment friendly, energy efficient roofing solutions. The residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing residential construction activities and government initiatives to use products that offer a higher standard of energy efficiency in buildings.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations and building codes for energy efficiency. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing construction activities and growing awareness about cost effective building solutions. Carlisle Companies Incorporates, GAF Materials Corporations, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products, Dow, and Sika AG, are the major manufacturers of TPO roofing membranes.