HoduSoft Providing Single Tenant & Multi-Tenant IP PBX Software for Global Business Communication

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a well-known VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution provider has introduced Single tenant and Multi-Tenant IP PBX Software. The IP PBX Software offered by HoduSoft facilitates global business communication, enhanced productivity, and better ROI (Return on Investment). HoduSoft is providing the single tenant IP PBX for enterprises and the multi-tenant IP PBX software for ITSP’s. This software system is designed for businesses to allow them to communicate flawlessly with their branch offices throughout the globe with the support of a unified platform. It also allows customers to connect with businesses on their extensions without knowing their exact location. Some of the key features of HoduPBX – IP PBX software are:

Multi-Tenant

Prepaid & Postpaid Billing

Auto Provisioning

Payment Gateway Integration

Least Cost Routing (LCR)

BLF & Presence

Audio Conference

Real-Time Analytics & Reports

Multi-Lingual

Multi-Currency

Multi Level IVR

Automatic Call Distribution

Click to Call

Call Screening

Blacklist & Whitelist, etc.

Other Add-on Features include:

Reseller Module

Queue Pro

SMS

SIP Trunking

Voice Transcription

The multi-tenant IP PBX software assists businesses to incorporate a flawless communication mechanism in their operations. HoduPBX is an ideal solution for ITSP’s who are planning to provide hosted PBX services to their customers. The software facilitates individual branding and multi-tenancy features to help businesses augment their brand reputation and place themselves in the lead position. Some of the key benefits of utilizing multi-tenant HoduPBX software system include:

Least Cost Routing (LCR): HoduPBX routes the calls via providers that are least expensive.

BLF (Busy Lamp Field) & Presence: It allows configuring IP phones with BLF function keys that allow users to check whether the extension is busy or free to talk.

Integrated Payment Gateway: Customers can easily pay their invoices through an integrated PayPal payment gateway and other gateways as well.

Auto Provisioning: It allows auto-provisioning of IP Phones.

Reseller Module: With HoduPBX, businesses can create resellers to expand their reach and generate more revenue.

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “The single tenant and multi-tenant IP PBX Software offered by HoduSoft can be customized as per the needs of our clients. Our team of professionals can do the modifications to deliver exceptional user interface (UI), user experience (UX), and connectivity from office, mobile, and through a browser interface. When buying HoduPBX, we assure outstanding technical support to our customers from our high-class professional team.”

The concerned person further added, “The smart and feature-rich hosted IP PBX Software system presented by HoduSoft is an ultimate solution for businesses to create a cost-effective PBX system. Investing in our IP PBX software system can lead to a complete business transformation in a positive manner for enterprises, ITSP’s, and VoIP service providers.”

To sign up for a free demo or to get more details about multi-tenant IP PBX Software, visit- https://hodusoft.com/pf/multi-tenant-ip-pbx-software-off/.

About HoduSoft

HoduSoft is one of the leading Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers throughout the world. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has introduced an array of innovative products to redefine communication. With a dedicated approach towards developing world-class solutions and a wide variety of products, HoduSoft ensures the best returns on technological investments. Till now, HoduSoft has served 200+ customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products throughout the world.

Contact:

Company: HoduSoft

Address:

201-Sarthik II,

Opp. Rajpath Club,

SG Highway, Ahmedabad,

Gujarat, India – 380054.

Contact Number:

Phone: INDIA: +91-79-48939393, +91-8866728362

USA: +1 707-708-4638

Email: sales@hodusoft.com

Website: https://hodusoft.com/

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12865923-hodusoft-providing-single-tenant-multi-tenant-ip-pbx-software-for-global-business-communication.html