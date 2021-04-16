Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. nominated as one of First CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organizations (C3PAO) for Nation’s Supply Chain Security

Arlington, VA., 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — Stealth-ISS Group Inc., a leading international cybersecurity firm with focus on consulting, engineering and Managed Security Services helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, today announced that it received approval from the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) to perform CMMC assessments as a C3PAO, and to perform pre-assessment security consulting with a CMMC PA.

Stealth-ISS Group Inc. is one of a very small number of C3PAO organizations approved and authorized to perform Levels 1-3 CMMC assessments and CMMC certification services as part of the provisional program defined by the CMMC-AB.

Stealth-ISS Group (#StealthGroup) CEO Robert Davies, explained: “This is great news, and we are grateful to the CMMC-AB for this approval, which further underlines our credentials in this space. During the CMMC engagements we have performed to date we have identified common requirements that impose challenges on organizations seeking certification at Level 3. Our clients love that we focus on quickly deployable, affordable and tailored solutions and services to address not only CMMC requirements but the business and operational risks they face on a daily basis. Those services, coupled with our extensive knowledge in the commercial, federal and also as part of being a member of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), makes Stealth-ISS Group Inc. well-positioned to provide CMMC advisory or assessment services. We get that this is cultural change, and we are all about that”

Prior to receiving C3PAO status, Stealth-ISS Group Inc. has been providing CMMC advisory services to clients for compliance readiness and identification of gaps to meet CMMC requirements. These services include strategic and operational consulting to ensure CMMC alignment around governance, gap assessment, risk management and remediation activities.

Our virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) service includes in-house CMMC Provisional Assessors (PA) and Registered Practitioners (RP). The service minimizes the need to quickly fund and build an appropriate security organization, which can extremely challenging in the current marketplace. Using our Managed Service Services, including SOCaaS, 24/7 monitoring, Incident Response, encryption, End Point Security/XDR, vulnerability scanning, and policies and procedure writing/consulting allows our clients to address many of the CMMC requirements – as customized service delivery for their organization and operations.

About Stealth – ISS® Group Inc.

Stealth – ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology/Cyber Security Consulting, Engineering and Managed Security Services for both federal and commercial customers.

Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 contract, holds current Cyber Security HACS SINs, NATO BOA and has been on Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019 and was placed on the VET50 list in 2019 and 2020.

Website: www.stealth-iss.com

https://cmmcab.org/marketplace/stealth-iss-group-inc-c3pao/