Nonerosive Reflux Disease Treatment Market – Overview On Demanding Applications 2028

The overall growth in nonerosive reflux disease treatment market witnessed a minor fall in 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, rising cases are gradually coming down giving an opportunity to the market players to get back to their previous positions.

Growing cases ofgastroesophageal disease throughout the world are favouring the growth of this market in the current scenario. People are opting for medical treatments that ensure recovery with medicines than surgeries in 2021. Addiction towards junk, spicy and unhygienic food among consumers is a major factor causing nonerosive reflux problem creating an urgent need for its effective treatment.

Most of the drugs to treat nonerosive reflux disease have certain side-effects like diarrhoea, stomach irriation and constipation.Market players are working on developing next-generation drugs with less side-effects and fast-curing actions. Astrazeneca and GlaxoSmithKline are currently undergoing researches to introduced highly-effective drugs and equipments to treat the disease within less time.

In 2021, t op manufacturers are making investments in research and development activities to produce highly modified and next-generation drugs, medical equipments and advanced treatments to cure gastroesophageal reflux disease. They are adopting strategies like partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their global presence.

For instance, Ironwoood Pharmaceuticals announced the publication of ‘Positive IW-3718 Phase IIb Data’ in gastroenterology on February, 2020. IW-3718 was introduced to reduce heartburn severity in patients with refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease in a randomized trial. The trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of IW-3718, a bile acid sequestrant as an adjunct to PPI therapy.

The result of the trial showed mean changes as heartburn severity scores were reduced to 46 % as per the company in the placebo group, 49% in the 500 mg group, 55.1% in 1000 mg group, 58% in the 1500 mg IW-3718 group. Overall the trial got positive response from the users encouraging the company to make it available globally.

In addition to that, On 6th May, 2020, Daewoong Corporation confirmed that ‘Fexuprazan’, its gastroesophageal reflux disease (GRD) treatment showed 99 percent cure rate in the treatment of endoscopic mucosal defects up to eight weeks in a local phase-3 trial. Fexuprazan is a P-CAB (Potassium Competitive Acid Blocker) formulation with a mechanism to reversibly block the proton pump that secretes gastric acid from the stomach wall. It is a next-generation medicine to replace proton pump inhibitors often used for GERD treatment. The company also declared that the results of the trial showed good tolerability and safety with less side-effects. The drug suppressed gastric acid secretions simultaneously improving the endoscopic treatment rate and symptoms. At present, the drug is getting high demand from across the world.

Patients with classical symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) with normal esophageal mucosa (i.e. without inflammation) are generally identified to have Nonerosive reflux disease (NERD). The patients with nonerosive reflux disease have no common symptoms. Nonerosive reflux disease patient are one who have normal esophagus during endoscopy but GERD like symptoms. 50 to 70% patients with GERD and more than 49% patients with heartburn tend to have nonerosive reflux disease.

Proton pump inhibitors (PPI) are therapeutically most efficient drugs in nonerosive reflux disease treatment though complete symptom control is low. H 2 – blockers have low success rate in nonerosive reflux treatment but are having high usage. Reduced success rate of proton pump inhibitors in patients with GERD and heartburn is attributed to co-existing nonerosive reflux disease. Success of antireflux surgery in nonerosive reflux disease treatment is low when compared to erosive reflux disease. Antacids, Proton pump inhibitors and H 2 – blockers are used in nonerosive reflux disease treatment and in case of chronic cases antireflux surgery is done.

50 to 70% patients with GERD and 49% patients with heartburn tend to have nonerosive reflux disease, hence increasing prevalence of GERD and heartburn attributing to growth of nonerosive reflux disease treatment market. Development of GERD, Heartburn and nonerosive reflux disease is correlating to increasing prevalence of obesity and other dietary factors which are driving nonerosive reflux disease treatment market. Consequential impact on health related quality of life along with work related productivity is indicative of more chances to develop NERD which in term driving nonerosive reflux disease treatment market.

Various studies have concluded that patients with nonerosive reflux disease have 20 to 30% less chances of getting relief from acid-blocking drugs hence making it difficult to treat nonerosive reflux disease with PPI. Non-availability of efficient treatment acting as a restraint in nonerosive reflux disease treatment market growth. Difficulty in diagnosis of nonerosive reflux disease further makes treatment difficult attributing to low nonerosive reflux disease market growth. Higher doses of proton pump inhibitor drugs are reported to develop adverse events further making nonerosive reflux disease treatment difficult. There is no treatment strategy established for nonerosive reflux disease treatment.

The global nonerosive reflux disease treatment market is classified on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region

Based on the drug type nonerosive reflux disease treatment market is segmented into following:

Proton pump inhibitors

H 2 – blockers

– blockers Antacids

Prokinetics

Based on the distribution channel nonerosive reflux disease treatment market is segmented into following:

Retail pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Various studies are going to develop strategy for treatment and diagnosis enhancing growth on nonerosive reflux disease market. Many studies are going on to distinguish nonerosive reflux disease patients from those with erosive esophagitis to make diagnosis and nonerosive reflux disease treatment efficient. Rising clinical studies in nonerosive reflux disease treatment are expected to drive market growth over forecast period. Advanced drug molecule development in proton pump inhibitor class is expected to improve PPI result in nonerosive reflux disease treatment. By drug type proton pump inhibitors segment is most preferred for nonerosive reflux disease treatment. By distribution channel retail pharmacies segment is expected to dominate due high preference. Increased studies to evaluate nonerosive reflux disease diagnosis and treatment is further attributed to drive nonerosive reflux disease treatment market.

On the basis of geography, global nonerosive reflux disease treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Region wise North America is most lucrative market due increased prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and heartburn. Health related lifestyle correlating to obesity in North America is responsible for increasing nonerosive reflux disease treatment market and is only expected to grow. Nonerosive reflux disease is most common in patients with GERD and prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in North America (20%), Europe (9-17%) Asia Pacific (2-5%) once a week which is further responsible for nonerosive reflux disease treatment.

Key major players in the nonerosive reflux disease treatment market are: AstraZeneca plc, Eisai Co, GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group

