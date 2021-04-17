Liquid Thickeners Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2028

Introduction:

Food thickeners are generally derived from polysaccharides and proteins. Currently, there has been growing demand for liquid thickeners obtained from natural organic products mainly attributable to increasing number of consumers demanding for transparency of origin in food products they consume. Liquid thickeners are thickening agents that are used as food ingredients in order to increase the consistency of a particular food product without compromising on its taste or quality. Liquid food thickeners are added to several food and beverages including, dairy products, soups and condiments, confectionery products and others. This is expected to greatly affect the market size of liquid thickeners positively in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Apart from this, liquid thickeners are also used to improve the texture of the food products thus increasing its use in the food industry.

Global Liquid Thickeners Market: Segmentation

Global liquid thickeners market is segmented on the basis of type, source, area of application and region.

On the basis of product type, the global liquid thickeners market is segmented into:-

Starch

Hydrocolloids

Proteins

Starch product type segment is expected to contribute maximum growth in the overall liquid thickeners market over the forecast period. On the basis of source, the global liquid thickeners market is segmented into, animal and plant source. The plant source segment is expected to be the most dominant source category in the global liquid thickeners market owing to growing trend for clean label food products. Apart from food products, consumers also look for transparency in their cosmetics which is further driving the demand for liquid thickeners in the cosmetic industry.

On the basis of area of application, the global liquid thickeners market is segmented into:

Food and beverages industry

Cosmetic industry

Industrial segment

Others

The food and beverages segment is further sub-segmented into, bakery products, sauces and dressings, dairy and ice cream industry, confectionery products, convenience & processed foods, beverages, marinades & gravies and others. In cosmetic industry, liquid thickeners are used in cosmetic including, skin care products, hair care products, and others. Few thickeners used in cosmetic industry are also used as stabilizers in order to maintain the stability of an emulsion. The industrial application of liquid thickeners is in the paint industry, printing industry, and petrochemical industry.

On the basis of region, the global liquid thickeners market is segmented into:-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa.

North America and Europe are the largest markets for liquid thickeners globally attributable to increasing demand for several food products across the regions. Apart from this, increasing application of liquid food thickeners in baby product formulations is also driving the market for liquid thickeners globally. Asia Pacific liquid thickeners is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Liquid Thickeners Market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Growth of Food Processing Industry Driving Demand for Liquid Thickener:-

Liquid thickener play a significant role in food processing industry, wherein these are used as thickeners and stabilizing agents. Over the past decade food processing industry reported large scale adoption of thickener, attributed by its functional properties. In response to the demand of ready meals food products, the intake of thickener also increased significantly. Growth of convenience and ready meal food products market reflected varied growth rates across the globe, though remained higher than 5% over the past two years. Looking at the factors that propel convenience food market, changing lifestyle and increasing women work force paved the way for convenience food market from US to Japan. Technology and innovative packaging options have widened the food choices that are available in the market in various categories such as frozen, chilled, packaged foods, etc.

Consumer Preferences for Ready to Eat Meals is Promising Growth of Liquid Thickener:-

Since, the consumer dynamics is likely to get more complex and eating habits will further diversify witness and gain more complexity, it is anticipated that the demand for convenience and ready to eat meals will further increasing. This would translate into the demand for ingredients used in such food products processing thus stimulating the demand for food hydrocolloids across all geographies, though a little higher in developing markets.

Increasing Demand for Food Products with Good Taste and Mouth Feel

Advancements in technology and economic progress have pushed people towards a time-scarcity lifestyle. Manufacturers face pressure of coming up with innovative food products without comprising on the original taste. The ability of thickening agents to increase the viscosity of a liquid without causing an alternation in other properties and providing an improved mouth feel has caused an accelerating shift of food manufacturers towards them.

For instance, Novo Alpi Srl, an Italian-based prepared food manufacturing company, provides ready-to-eat cakes and slices made by using tapioca and maize starch, under its brand Agluten.

Increasing Prevalence of Swallowing Difficulty Among Aging Adults

Difficulty in swallowing, or dysphagia in medical terms, has witnessed a significant increase over the years, especially in the ageing population. Thickening agents help in slowing down the transit of fluids and food, providing more coordination time for the swallowing process. Thus, people suffering from dysphagia widely prefer thickening agents for varying the consistency of their food.

For instance, Nestlé Health Science provides an innovative thickening agent, designed especially for dysphagia patients, called Resource Thicken Up. This thickening agent rapidly thickens the food without affecting its taste and odour.

Liquid Thickeners Market Participants:

The key players involved in manufacturing and supply of liquid thickeners internationally. These companies have tie-ups small scale raw material suppliers to procure raw material, which is then converted into various liquid thickeners. High production volumes, huge product portfolio and wide distribution network of these players have resulted into their high market share.

The high-shelf life, wide availability, and low cost, are the factors which have made liquid thickeners, a preferred choice for incorporation in bakery products and confectionery. Hydrocolloid based thickeners on the other hand have high stability, thickening, and gelling properties. However, its growth is expected to be hampered on account of its high price.

Variety of liquid thickeners have been introduced by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing liquid thickeners market include; Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group Plc, Ashland Specialty Ingredients, TIC Gums, Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd., Acuro Organics Limited, and others.