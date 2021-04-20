Blood/Sample Warmer Devices Market Worth $225.6 Million – Global Industry Leaders and Research Methodology Adopted

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — The increasing burden of hypothermia cases, increasing number of surgeries, and growing number of trauma cases are the key factors driving the growth of Blood Warmer Devices Market.

According to the new market research report “Blood/ Sample Warmer Devices Market by Sample (Blood, Embryo, Ovum, Semen), End User (Hospital, Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Tissue Bank), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Research Methodology;

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual submarkets (mentioned in the market segmentation by sample type, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research.

The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained. Various secondary sources such as World Health Organization, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American National Red Cross have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the blood warmer device/sample warmer market. Primary sources such as experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess prospects of the blood warmer device market.

Expected Revenue Surge: The blood warmer devices market is expected to reach USD 225.6 Million, at a CAGR of 8.4%

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The blood warmer devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the sample warmer devices market. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of hypothermia, growing volume of surgical procedures, and the increasing number of trauma cases of blood warmer devices/sample warmer products in the region as compared to other regions.

Leading Key-Players:

Key players in the blood warmer devices market include 3M (US), BD (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Stryker (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Barkey (Germany), Stihler Electronic (Germany), Belmont instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), and EMIT (US).

Geratherm Medical is a leading player in the blood warmer devices market. The company operates in more than 60 countries including Germany, the US, and countries across Europe, South America, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in four major segments-healthcare diagnostics, respiratory, medical warming systems, and cardio/stroke. The company focuses on inorganic strategies such as acquisitions to grow in the market. In September 2014, Geratherm Medical acquired LMT Medical Systems (Germany) to expand its warming systems segment.

BD operates through the US, Europe, EMA, Greater Asia, Latin America, and Canada. The company focuses on inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition to strengthen its product portfolio and market position. For instance, in March 2015, BD acquired CareFusion (US) to enhance its presence in the blood warming systems market.

