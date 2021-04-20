Dental 3D Printing Market worth $6.5 billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The global dental 3D printing market is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2025 from 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period.

The dental 3D printing medical devices market is primarily driven by factors such as the high incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the growing adoption of dental 3D printers in hospitals and clinics, and rapid growth in the geriatric population. On the other hand, the rising number of large dental practices is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study, Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=258228239

The services segment holds the highest market share, by product & service, in the forecast period.

On the basis of product & service, the dental 3D printing market is broadly segmented into services, materials and equipment. The equipment segment is further divided into dental scanners and printers. The large share of the services segment can be attributed to the competitive pricing offered by dental 3D printing service providers and the large-scale outsourcing of dental product design and production by small hospitals, dental clinics, and laboratories.

Based on technology, fused deposition modeling is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period

Based on technology, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into VAT photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, PolyJet printing, and other technologies. The fused deposition modeling segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the dental 3D printing market, by technology during the forecast period. In dentistry, FDM is a widely applied technology due to the availability of a wide range of biocompatible, strong, and sterilizable thermoplastics.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=258228239

Based on application, prosthodontics holds the highest market share in the dental 3D printing market

On the basis of application, the 3D printing in dentistry market is segmented into prosthodontics, implantology and orthodontics. Prosthodontics holds the highest share in the dental 3D printing market. The large share of the prosthodontics segment can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, rising prevalence of dental caries, increasing incidence of tooth loss, and increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies.

By end user, the dental laboratories segment is growing at the fastest rate in the forecast period

Based on sample type, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics and dental academic and research institutes. In this segment, dental laboratories is projected to register the highest growth rate in the dental 3D printing market. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to rapid adoption of advanced dental technology by dental laboratories and consolidation of dental laboratories.

North American region holds the highest market share in the dental 3D printing market

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental 3D printing market in 2019. The large share of the North American region is due to the lucrative growth opportunities the region offers due to the high and growing incidence of dental caries and tooth loss (associated with the aging population), high oral care expenditure, the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and the rising popularity of digital dentistry.

Key players in the dental 3D printing market:

Stratasys Ltd. (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), EnvisionTEC (Germany), DWS Systems SRL (Italy), Renishaw (UK), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), Carbon, Inc. (US), Concept Laser (Germany), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), Rapid Shape (Germany), Asiga (Australia), Roland DG (Japan), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), SprintRay (US), Zortrax (Poland), Detax GmbH (Germany), DMG America (US, 3Dresyns (Spain), VOCO GmbH (Germany), Dental Solutions Israel (Israel), TRUMPF (Germany), 3BFab (Turkey), and Keystone Industries (US).

Recent Developments

In August 2020, Stratasys, Ltd. (US/Israel)’s MakerBot introduced new software to provide a 3D printing workflow for teams to collaborate around the world.

In October 2020, 3D Systems (US) received US FDA 510(k) clearance for maxillofacial surgical guides 3D-printed using the LaserForm Ti and DuraForm ProX PA materials.

In November 2020, 3D Systems (US) entered into an agreement with Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, pertained to the sale of Cimatron Ltd. and its related subsidiaries, which operate the Cimatron integrated CAD/CAM software and GibbsCAM CNC programming software businesses.

In August 2020, EnvisionTEC (Germany) and Keystone Industries (US) brought KeySplint Soft resin through the former company’s Open Material Access Program for use with the Envision One cDLM Dental 3D Printer.

In October 2020, Formlabs (US) partnered with Braces on Demand (US) to enable Formlabs’ dental users to 3D print braces and orthodontic appliances in-office with Braces on Demand’s proprietary technology.

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=258228239