Genially Wins EdTech Digest Award for Best Presentation Tool 2021

NEW YORK, NY, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — Genially has been named winner of the EdTech Digest Awards in the Best Presentation “Cool Tool” category. This is the largest and most competitive edtech awards program in the United States recognizing innovation and trendsetters in the education industry.

Winners and finalists have been announced to an audience of educators, technologists, students, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners in K12, HigherEd and Corporate Elearning.

“Empowering teachers and students to create and communicate has always been at the core of our mission” said Juan Rubio, CEO at Genially. “Genially is rapidly becoming an essential part of educators’ toolkits worldwide, even more so now with the transition to hybrid learning models,” added Rubio. “We are happy and grateful to see we are making a difference.”

Interactivity is one of the features that makes Genially stand out from the crowd. “Interactive elements grab student’s attention and invite them to explore, increasing engagement and participation” explained Rubio.

Finalists and winners were selected and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

Winners in other categories include Discovery Education, National Geographic, Cengage Learning, Udemy, Classlink, and IXL.

This is the 4th award Genially has received in the past year. The company has also been recognized at the enlightED Awards, BETT’s GESA Global EdTech Startups Awards, and Digital Skills Awards 2020.

About Genially

Genially helps people create memorable communication experiences (presentations, infographics, learning resources, and more). More than 12 million users worldwide use Genially daily to create engaging, interactive materials with just a few clicks. No programming or design skills are required. Learn more at www.genial.ly

