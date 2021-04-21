The Central African Republic Welcomes Tourists As Pandemic Restrictions Ease

Umm Al Quwain, UAE, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — The travel industry faced a sudden slump when the coronavirus pandemic began last year. Lockdowns were put in place, and many people had to cancel their long-awaited trips. Many families were also barred from seeing their loved ones living abroad. Now, after a year, as vaccinations have begun to roll out, travel restrictions are being gradually lifted.

With this great news, the Central African Republic is looking forward to welcoming tourists and travelers to the country. To make the process compliant with Covid precautions and limit physical contact, the government of the Central African Republic has introduced an online system for issuing an electronic visa.

Foreigners who are planning a trip to the Central African Republic can now apply through the e-visa website. The process is fairly easy, and the processing time is less than three days. Travelers can pay the visa fee online and track their application throughout the process. Nationals exempted from visas to the Central African Republic can also check their exemption status on the website.

Speaking on the website’s purpose, a representative said, “With our official online visa website, we hope to ease the process of obtaining a visa for those looking to travel to the Central African Republic. The website is designed to educate people about our visa policies and includes detailed information on the terms and conditions for the visas issued. The features to check visa exemptions and track the application status will also aid applicants. Applying for the visa online will also ensure people can minimize physical contact in line with Covid-19 SOPs.”

Online visa websites are more convenient to use and provide official information, so people are not misguided in any way. Before applying for a visa from an online website, you should ensure that it is indeed the official website of the country to be safe from scams and frauds. Individuals planning on taking a trip to the Central African Republic can use the RCAE website to apply for a visa.

RCAE is the official e-visa website for the Central African Republic. Visitors can apply for an online visa through the website, pay the visa fee online and track their application. They can also see if they are exempted from a visa application to the country.

