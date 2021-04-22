Single Use Assemblies Market worth $1,825 million in 2024 – Rapid Implementation and Low Risk of CROs s-Contamination

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Single Use Assemblies Marketby Product (Bag Assembly, Filtration Assembly, Bottle Assembly, Mixing Assembly), Application (Filtration, Storage), Solution (Standard, Customized), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, CMOs and CROs) – Global Forecast to 2024“ is expected to grow from USD 805 million in 2019 to USD 1,825 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing demand for bio-pharmaceuticals, rising life science R&D expenditure, faster implementation and low risk of cross-contamination. However, the issues related to reachable and extractives is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on product, segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies and other products. Bag assemblies are expected to account for the largest share of the single-use assemblies market in 2019, owing to the factors such as elimination of the time & cost of additional cleaning, system set-up, maintenance, and validation.

Based on application, the single use assemblies market is segmented into cell culture and mixing, filtration, storage, sampling, fill-finish application, and other applications (aseptic transfer and fluid management). The filtration segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019. The reduced work for column cleaning, sterilization and packing, and simplified validation and cleaning, which in turn drive the single-use assemblies’ demand for filtration applications.

Based on end-user, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, CROs & CMOs, and academic & research institutes. The biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, due to the significant impact on the manufacturing process efficiency by reducing capital costs, improving plant flexibility, reducing start-up times and costs, and eliminating the risk of cross-contamination.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The single use assemblies market is divided into four major regions-Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, closely followed by Europe. Factors such as the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry in the region has created significant demand for single-use assemblies, low risk of contamination and low implementation costs, their adoption in biopharmaceutical companies for R&D are driving the growth of the market in North America.

Global Key Leaders:

The major companies in the single-use assemblies market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (Germany)), and GE Healthcare (US).

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France) is the most significant player in the global market. The company has an expansive range of single-use assemblies products. The growth of revenue strongly backed up by demand from the Americas and APAC countries and efforts of the company to meet the differentiated needs of consumers from emerging Asian markets. The company launched two single-use filter assemblies products in the past three years, including such as Sartocon Self-contained Filter Loop Assembly and Sartocon Slice Self-contained Bag Loop Assembly. The company also focuses on inorganic growth strategies such as partnership, collaboration, and acquisitions to strengthen its position in the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) is the second-largest player in the global single-use assemblies market. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of single-use bio containers, bottle assemblies, filling assemblies, transfer assembly mixers, tubing, connectors, and sensors in the market. The core sales of the company’s single-use assemblies products continued to grow with demand across North America particularly US, and high-growth markets; the company launched several single-use products, including imPULSE and HyPerforma as well as Harvestainer Microcarrier among others.