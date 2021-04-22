Network Security Sandbox Market Vendor Landscape, Competitive Environment & Strategic Initiative, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Network Security Sandbox Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Network Security Sandbox Market size is expected to value USD 40.48 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increase in the number of incidences related to cyber-crimes & Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), and rise in the adoption of cyber intrusion prevention technology solution to avoid data breach.

Key Players:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

Fortinet

McAfee

Lastline

Palo Alto Networks

Trend Micro

Forcepoint

Juniper Networks

Symantec Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Increasing focus on the development of highly advanced security solutions by leading industry players to strengthen their organizational–level security such as Blue Coat, Check-Point, and Trend Micro is expected to fuel growth of the market in the years to come. Globally, the network security sandbox market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 53.6% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market.

The recent enhancement in the network security sandboxing systems as compared to its condition during initial phase, is expected to drive more audience towards network based anti-malware gateway solution in near future. Rising number of incidences such as cyber threats and growing concerns regarding data security are anticipated to boost growth of the network security sandbox industry over the forecast period; thus, augmenting the number of business organizations that are incorporating network security sandboxing solution into their network framework.

Increasing competition among market players has led to reduction in the prices of sandboxing systems, thus further escalating growth of the market in recent years. Increasing demand form cloud based businesses and presence of a large number of developers has led to increasing adoption of the pricing strategy to minimize cost and achieve required level of efficiency. However, high initial cost and absence technical expertise to operate sandboxing systems is negatively impacting growth of the network security sandbox industry.

Integrated solution is one of the fastest growing segments in the network security sandbox market with significant revenue generation over last couple of years. Rising adoption of the cloud technology and virtual server has led to growing need for incorporating the integrated network security solution in the various business processes. Additionally, rise in the number of stringent laws and regulations regarding the storage of data on local servers instead of opting for foreign cloud servers is predicted to aggravate domestic market in the upcoming period.

Application Outlook:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Education

Public Sector

Defense

Regional Outlook:

The network security sandbox industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. North America has witnessed major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of the latest technologies and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is predicted to hold the major market share in the network security sandbox market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific’s market with strong growth in the retail and Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) sector coupled with substantial investment by leading industry players considering potential opportunities in the region.

