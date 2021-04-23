Outboard clinic-Excellent Source to Repair Outboard Marine Engines

Palm City, FL, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — Outboard clinic is well specialized in outboard marine engine repair and rebuilding. They have more than 30 years of experience in outboard rebuilding. They can service all models and makes including major outboard brands like Honda Marine, Yamaha, Suzuki, Johnson, or Mercury outboard engine. The thing the customers need to do is simply sending the outboard engine that need to repair to outboard clinic, here the mechanics will repair or rebuild the engine to run it again and ship it back to the customers location. They are providing their services to all over the world.

Services of Outboard Clinic:

Head Repair:

Outboard clinic is the best one among all industries. The company is providing high quality head repair in the market. The main objective of the company is to provide a good repaired outboard head that will function as a new outboard head after the remanufacturing process. The company is following 6 steps to remanufacture the outboard head. The first step is disassembling the outboard head and then cleaning the hot tank. Following that, they install the cams and they do proper lashing or shimming. These steps will help them to deliver a good function outboard head to clients.

Lower unit rebuild and repair

The company is well known for its lower unit repairs due to their comprehensive remanufacturing process. They are following 7 steps to remanufacture the lower unit which leads to deliver an excellent outboard lower unit to customers. The experience and skills of the Outboard clinic in remanufacturing the outboard lower unit cannot be matched by other industries.

Remanufactured outboard powerheads

Remanufacturing the outboard powerheads is better than buying new outboard powerheads which will help customers to save their money. In the outboard clinic, they complete the entire engine and powerhead works within their organization alone. The remanufactured engine will show good output as they are very powerful and work for a long period.

Outboard machine shop

The company is also specialized in boring, resleeving the outboard marine cylinders, motorcycles, snowmobiles and more. They are using Kwik way boring bars which help them to provide their work in very accurate manner. Before starting the machine work, the mechanist will first examine the cylinders to identify any cracks or holes. Once the examination is done they will make a call to the customer for approval to start their work.

About Outboard Clinic

The Company repair or rebuild any makes or models of outboard marine engine. They are providing their services to all over the world. They have more than 30 years of experience in rebuilding process. They are offering services to their dealers and also to independent shops. The company will provide free quote to customers who fill the given details in their website. To know more about Outboard Clinic visit https://www.outboardclinic.com/ or cal (855) 747-0100

Address

3465 SW Palm City School Ave,

Palm City, FL 34990

Phone: (855) 747-0100