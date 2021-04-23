Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Trends, Analysis and Comparison by end-user To 2024

Industry insights

Felton, California , USA, Apr 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global tunable diode laser analyzer market was valued at USD 367.2 million in 2015. A tunable diode laser analyzer is a modern device which is used to diagnose the sample gas concentration. This calibrating device helps to identify the amount of carbon dioxide, water vapor, methane, and various gaseous mixtures with the help of irradiation of the sample by using light from a tunable diode laser.

Tunable diode laser analyzers are largely used to measure the composition of industrial emissions to detect harmful gasses which include oxides of carbon and nitrogen as well as oxygen and water. It uses accurate, and highly responsive measuring signals for process control systems thus helps to improve yields, safety, and energy efficiency in various industrial processes. TDLAs works by measuring the amount of light that is absorbed as it travels through the gas being measured. The absence of moving parts and sensor contact involved in the process leads the analyzers to have low rates of failures and a long-term low cost of ownership.

The key market driver for tunable diode laser analyzer is the increasing demand for the measuring harmful gasses in emissions and growing concerns with respect to the effects of gases which are hazardous in the areas such as mines and industries or gas and oil fields. Moreover, TDLAs are largely used across applications in hydrocarbon processing and power generation.

Merchants are offering tunable diode analyzers which are compact and effectively serve to an area of industry applications. This optical analyzer measures the flue gas, process gas, analysis of analysis throughout downstream, upstream and midstream activities. However, high R&D costs, as well as the lack of awareness about such advanced technology, are expected to challenge the industry growth. The growth prospects of the industry may get hamper over the next eight years due to the low prices of competitive technologies for analyzing gas like evolved gas analyzers, and thermal & infrared gas analyzers.

Measurement type Insights

TDLAs market is segmented on the basis of methods such as In-situ and others. Others include extractive methods. TDLA detect and measures the concentration of gas even at a very low level of. Improved TDLAs give actual information about the chemical composition of gaseous composition with the help of in-situ measurements. Such in-situ measurement-type TDLAs gives greatly accurate and correct analysis; thus eradicating the need for extraction of the sample and its conditioning. The in-situ type is a market leader and accounts for 65%. In addition, it is anticipated to be a leading segment throughout the forecast period.

The extractive method involves extraction of a sample stream from the process and then transferring it to a conditioning system before its measuring and analyzing. There are very few cases where the sample was taken cannot be moved directly to an analyzer. It requires conditioning that may change the properties of sample gas thus leads to the errors in making process decisions. The above-mentioned issues and lack of accuracy in measurement associated with Extractive measurement methods are driving the adoption of the in-situ measurement method. Hence, it holds the major share in the market.

Application Insights

TDLAs have applications in an industry which include Oil & Gas, Cement, Healthcare, Paper & Pulp Chemicals, Fertilizers, Mining & Metal and Power.

The oil & gas industrial segment dominated the global TDLA demand and was valued at over USD 85 million in 2015 which can be associated with the rising demand for the complex hydrocarbon gas detection and low concentration gas detection across processing activities in petrochemical industry and oil fields.

TDLAs have applications in LNG plants and natural gas to easily detect and remove the moisture present in the gas streams between various processes. The measuring the moisture content is crucial for petrochemical companies to meet the quality specifications and to protect the corrosion of pipelines. In addition, TDLAs are also used for the detection of corrosive sulfur compounds in refineries, which may incur the high cost of operation and maintenance for the process infrastructure.

TDLAs application in the healthcare industry is expected to see a substantial growth in the demand over the next decade. The segment is estimated to grow the fastest at a CAGR of over 9% over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Due to the increasing industrialization, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to come as a predominant market which accounts for over 35% of the global demand for TDLA devices in 2015 and growing at a CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period.

Developing economies, such as China and India, are anticipated to see the growth in different industries which includes metal & mining, pulp & paper, power generation, and cement, which provides the base for the installation of TDLAs over the traditional analyzing devices. Stringent industrial emissions norms and regulations by the Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S. are expected to drive the demand for advanced TDLAs in the region.

Competitive Insights

The market participants in the global tunable diode laser analyzer market include Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Servomex, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Sick AG, Emerson Process Management, ABB Ltd., Neo Monitors, Mettler Toledo, and Ametek Process Instruments. Among these ABB, Siemens and Yokogawa hold significant market share.

