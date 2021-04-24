Rubber to metal bonding agents market showing surprising stability in key business segments till 2028

Rubber to Metal Bonding Agents: Market Introduction

The bonding of rubber to metal is achieved by the use of rubber to metal bonding agents dissolved in a solvent. Rubber to metal bonding agents can be a primer or an adhesive, and they contain pigments, curatives, polymers, resins, viscosity stabilizers, and corrosion inhibitors. Rubber to metal bonding agents have a wide application range, depending upon the rubber material as well as the type of metal plate.

Rubber to metal bonding agents can bond natural rubber, butyl, chloroprene, hydrogenated nitrile, urethane, or fluorocarbon elastomers to metal sheets like steel, aluminum, nickel, plated metals, and alloys. Rubber to metal bonding agents possess properties like low viscosity, which help in high performance bonding to hold thermal cycling and resist chemical attacks.

Rubber to metal bonding agents are used in industries such as automotive or electrical. Rubber to metal bonding agents are generally applied in isolation of vibrating and noisy parts, where rubber is bonded to reduce vibration and noise. Rubber to metal bonding agents are applied on the metal surface by various ways, such as spraying, dipping, brushing, or roll coating.

The thickness of the rubber to metal bonding agent depends on the type of coating applied, such as primer, covercoat, or post-vulcanizing bonding. Spray coating is the most widely used type of coating that uniformly forms a film of rubber to metal bonding agents. Rubber to metal bonding agents with an acrylic base are used in shock prevention applications.

Rubber to Metal Bonding Agents: Market Dynamics

Rubber to metal bonding agents can be used for a variety of rubber materials and metal plates, which makes the bonding agents more demanding in the market. In many metal plates, corrosion is likely to occur, and the corrosion resistance offered by the rubber to metal bonding agents will help these agents widen their application range and increase their sales. Good resistance offered by rubber to metal bonding agents in humid environment will also help in the growth of their demand.

Rubber to metal bonding agents have less service life, which could help in maintaining the demand for rubber to metal bonding agents in the market. Rubber to metal bonding agents, due to their quick curing and flammability characteristics, need isolated storage, thus, increasing the cost of material handling and storage.

Some rubber to metal bonding agents tend to soften on exposure to heat, and tend lose their functional properties, which can affect the demand for rubber to metal bonding agents in some end-use industries.

Rubber to Metal Bonding Agents: Market Segmentation

The rubber to metal bonding agents market is segmented on the following basis:

By Material:

Epoxy

Cyanoacrylate

Organic Polymers

Halogenated Polymers

By End Use:

Automotive Hoses Mounts Seals Instrument Panels Electrical Transformers Cable Connectors Power Line Insulators

Military Tank Pads Defense Missiles Mechanical Bushings

Industrial Hydraulic Hoses Storage Tanks Vibration Grommets



Rubber to Metal Bonding Agents Market: Regional Outlook

Rubber to metal bonding agents have a wide scope of growth in the North American region, which has a fast growing automobile industry and a well-developed military sector. China and India are the developing markets that would provide a good platform for the sales of rubber to metal bonding agents, with their growing automotive and electrical industries.

The European region, being another key market in automobile manufacturing and sales, will help in the growth of the sales of rubber to metal bonding agents. Middle East and Africa have been showing good growth in the sales of automotive vehicles, and also moderate growth in the electrical industry.

Automotive vehicles and the electrical industry, being the end users of rubber to metal bonding agents, will provide a good scope for growth of the rubber to metal bonding agents market. South East Asia, being a growing electrical industry, will also help in growing the demand for rubber to metal bonding agents.

