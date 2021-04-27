EmpMonitor Empowers Reputed Law Firms To Prevent Insider Threats, Providing An Ultimate Solution

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Recently EmpMonitor, a dominant insider threat detection & workforce management platform, announced a significant shift of focus on reputed law firms that offer legal solutions to all-sized businesses. The news flash has given hope to many law firms & attorneys.

The company also carried out comprehensive research before proceeding to assist law firms. It reveals the depressing statistics of ever-rising security challenges even in big organizations. Ranging from violation of provisions to manipulation of client-attorney confidential data, EmpMonitor ensures 100% resolution in all directions.

In this connection, the chief product development and head of operations mentioned, “Law firms often undergo stressful scenarios of data leaking and cyber attacks on valuable confidentials. Keeping all these in mind, EmpMonitor has backed legal service providers to tackle complete hazards. In easier words, the software saves firms from encountering data leaks, intentional attacks, etc. Hopefully, more companies can enjoy our excellent services.”

EmpMonitor’s Solution For LawFirms includes:

Identifying potential menaces and cybersecurity-related threats. Surveillance of company’s sensitive data alongside limiting the restrictions to the same. Active website monitoring and relevant apps used within the organization. Recognizing suspicious activities among associates such as frequent data sharing, overtime hours tracking, spotting unusual logins to authorized sites. Submitting detailed reports about employees’ activities, in addition to marking the mistrustful ones. Real-time keystroke management to figure out threat-provoking actions of workers. Saving high-quality screenshots of company-owned premises (screen) for getting accurate data in case a data breach takes place.

The software lends a helping hand to both small and large law firms despite the critical situation going on in that respective firm. Moreover, EmpMonitor has turned out a lot advantageous in preventing data breaches in dozens of organizations until now and the count is still going on.

On the plus side, EmpMonitor provides a complete 15-days trial plan. Interested folks can sign for it without adding credit card details for further payments.

About EmpMonitor

Established in 2014 (almost 7 years), EmpMonitor has shown itself as an efficient global provider of workforce management, insider threat prevention, and productivity streamlining solutions. The company has more than thousands of clients in various industries, including healthcare, fashion, media, finance, education, etc. To know more, visit- https://empmonitor.com/