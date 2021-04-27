Indoor Air Pollution increases Risk of Covid-19

Evidence observed in Native American living conditions suggests that indoor air pollution is making them more susceptible to having a bad case of Covid-19.

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — In Native American communities, traditional cooking and heating practices remain the norm. Homes are made out of the Earth and nearby rocks, containing few windows and no modern ventilation systems. Without insulation, they need an effective heating system. This is achieved using woodfire ovens.

These homes appear homely and are undoubtedly a relaxing space. However, the smoke from the woodfire remains trapped in the home, leading to increased air pollution. It’s clear that Native Americans in Canada, Alaska, and other American states are breathing in an increased amount of pollutants. The harm that this does to the lungs is well documented.

While this has been a problem for many years, the recent pandemic has led to increased interest in the situation. Researchers in the USA found that Native Americans who grew up in polluted homes were more badly affected when they caught Covid-19. It’s clear that woodfire pollution damages the lungs, which means they are weakened when exposed to a respiratory illness like that caused by Coronavirus.

In response, Native American communities have been looking for ways to protect themselves from this virus. In fact, the vaccine rollout among tribes in Alaska has been more impressive than in some other states. There have also been mold removal efforts and attempts to convince Native Americans to switch to clean energy.

Native Americans often experience mold in their homes because there’s simply nowhere for moisture to escape, creating the perfect conditions for bacterial growth. One way they deal with this is to fire up the wood burner in an attempt to dry out a home’s interior. However, this just adds its own toxins to the indoor atmosphere.

The reasons are unclear but in many countries, ethnic minorities suffer more seriously if they contract Covid-19. As a result, it’s important that we make efforts to protect the most at-risk communities. Native Americans are somewhat overlooked, however, with many people not realizing that this is a vulnerable group with regards to Coronavirus.

This new landmark study points the finger firmly at the use of traditional cooking methods within an environment that lacks ventilation. The switch to cleaner fuels and modern ventilation will mean that Native Americans will see improvements in their lung health. If another respiratory pandemic comes along in the future, then they should be better equipped to fight off the disease.

It’s important to find ways to preserve ancient traditions while giving all communities access to good health. This investigation into the effect of air pollution on Covid-19 proves just how important clean air is to all of us.

Source: The Conversation