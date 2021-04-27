Novum Learning Celebrates launch of Microlearning Platform With Free Online Courses

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — If you’re looking for training programs and activities that will help you or your business address skill gaps, Novum Learning’s new microlearning platform dedicated to professional service firms and supporting businesses is here to help you. Novum celebrated the launch of its online microlearning platform with an array of free online courses for lawyers, business leaders, financial professionals, marketing professionals, and other decision-makers.

Addressing Every Professional’s Skill Gap

With Novum Learning you will not have to pay for expensive online courses or visit physical learning institutions if you want to address your skill gap and learn new skills. Novum Learning offers some of the best online courses for professionals looking for ways to improve their knowledge and skills and for companies planning to upskill a new generation of employees. The path to reach these goals is not straightforward, that’s why we’re offering free online classes and courses on top of our main training products to kickstart the journey.

Our free online courses will help address the most common skill gaps and business obstacles most professional encounters, particularly those that involve technological innovations and complex decision-making. We will help you learn the basic and advanced techniques of using Microsoft Office tools, master the best approaches to improve your time management skills, and build your online and offline connections to attract partners and clients. You can achieve these and more through our free classes and online courses.

Novum’s Collection of Free Online Courses

As a microlearning platform, Novum Learning takes pride in its collection of some of the best online courses for professionals today. Our free online classes and short online courses can be taken in minutes, hours, days or weeks, but they offer lifelong lessons that will contribute to career advancements and successful business operations.

Novum Learning currently offers the following free online courses:

Essentials To Creating New Opportunities On Linkedin

A 30-minute free course that offers techniques and tools to improve your Linkedin profile and network connections. This course is suitable for business partners, lawyers, practice managers, and marketing and BD professionals.

The Seven Secrets Of Opportunity Making Success

An all-inclusive guide on how to be successful, created by Ari Kaplan, a leading legal industry analyst called by many as “The Chief Opportunity Maker’. This free e-book is suitable for professional services partners, lawyers, and marketing and business development professionals.

Excel From Scratch

A 3-hour free course that tackles the fundamentals of MS Excel and how professionals can use them. This course is suitable for decision-makers, professionals, and marketing and BD professionals.

Strategy on Page

A 45-minute course that aims to provide a ‘battle plan’ for professionals facing business challenges and solving business objectives. This course is suitable for leaders, strategists, operation professionals, and marketing and business development professionals.

5 Steps To Working Seamlessly With Pdf In Outlook

A 23-minute free course with five modules tackling different steps to maximize the use of Microsoft Outlook when working with PDFs. This course is suitable for all professionals, especially ones licensed with Kofax Power PDF, formerly known as Nuance Power PDF.

Tips To Bill More Hours With Time Matters

A 35-minute free course that tackles the importance of timekeeping and offers various time management techniques and solutions. This course is suitable for partners, lawyers, paralegals, administrators, and practice managers who work for professional services firms using PC Law | Time Matters practice management technologies.

Build A Growth Culture To Accelerate Performance

A 30-minute free course in an interview format. It explores the importance of culture in an organization and how leaders can utilize it to promote growth. This course is suitable for business leaders.

Enroll in these free online courses now to enhance your knowledge and skills! Say goodbye to skill gaps for free, and see why Novum Learning is the leading microlearning platform for professional service firms, individual achievers and supporting industries.

For more information on Novum Learning’s free online courses, visit: https://www.novumlearning.com/collections?category=free-courses